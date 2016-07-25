BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Some Democratic Delegates Are "Terrified" After Trump Takes The Lead In Polls

news

Some Democratic Delegates Are "Terrified" After Trump Takes The Lead In Polls

With two polls released Monday showing Trump ahead of Clinton, attendees of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia shared their thoughts on Trump's "post-convention bump."

By Emma Loop and Talal Ansari

Map of Philadelphia

Reporting From

Philadelphia

Headshot of Emma Loop

Emma Loop

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Canada

Headshot of Talal Ansari

Talal Ansari

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Map of Philadelphia

Reporting From

Philadelphia

Posted on July 25, 2016, at 1:49 p.m. ET

Last week's Republican National Convention gave Donald Trump an edge over Hillary Clinton, according to a new CNN poll — and some Democratic delegates at the convention in Philadelphia said they are "terrified" and that the party needs to "do some serious thinking."

DSK / AFP / Getty Images

In a two-way national matchup — conducted over telephone with over 1,000 random adults — Trump polled at 48% to Clinton's 45%.

Another poll by Morning Consult released on Monday also showed Trump ahead of Clinton by 4%, calling it a "post-convention bump." And a Los Angles Times/USA Today poll out Sunday also has Trump up 4%.

And an election forecast by FiveThirtyEight showed Trump with a 56.7% chance of winning to Clinton's 43.3% if the election were held today.

“There’s a clear trend historically in polling that after your convention you always get a bump," Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook told reporters at a briefing Monday morning.

"I would suspend any polling analysis until after our convention," Mook said.

Texas delegate James-Michael Reed told BuzzFeed News that Democrats need to "do some serious thinking about how we're going to play in the general."

James-Michael Reed, delegate from Texas &amp; Bernie supporter, says he was "not very happy" when he saw Trump in lead.
Emma Loop @LoopEmma

James-Michael Reed, delegate from Texas &amp; Bernie supporter, says he was "not very happy" when he saw Trump in lead.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I think we still have a convention to go through and I think we're going to see a lot of changes in this convention. We don't really know what everything entails so we're still selecting the nominee at this point," said Reed, who is also a Sanders supporter.

"There's been a lot of news in the air the past few days, there's definitely a lot of fire here at the convention, all of us are very proud of our candidates, and so I think we're going to come together as a party and figure out who's going to be our nomination," Reed added. "But at this point I still feel it's up in the air."

Jen Ramos, a delegate and Sanders supporter from south Texas said, "Well to be honest, I was a little terrified... I mean, I never thought I would see the day where a man with so much hatred and so much, I don't know how to say this, idiocy, was going to be in the lead."

Jen Ramos, another Texas delegate &amp; Bernie supporter, says she was "a little terrified" when she saw Trump leading.
Emma Loop @LoopEmma

Jen Ramos, another Texas delegate &amp; Bernie supporter, says she was "a little terrified" when she saw Trump leading.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ramos, who says she is full-time waitress from an impoverished area on the border, supports Bernie because of his promise to fix the student loan system, which is a "huge issue" to her.

Ramos, who is at her first convention, said that she's seen so much "polarization among Democrats."

"For example, the Hillary delegation seems to look in disgust at the Bernie delegation. The Bernie delegation just wants to be heard — we want to be listened to because we are still Democrats. I consider myself a very progressive Democrat," Ramos said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bear Atwood, a Hillary supporter and delegate from Mississippi, said she expects Hillary to get a bump in the polls after the convention.

Hillary supporter &amp; Mississippi delegate Bear Atwood says she's not at all fazed by polls showing Trump in lead.
Emma Loop @LoopEmma

Hillary supporter &amp; Mississippi delegate Bear Atwood says she's not at all fazed by polls showing Trump in lead.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I don't think any polls are going to matter but the ones in the last two weeks before the campaign. It's plenty of time to tell America what a dangerous candidate he really is," Atwood said.

"It's just what always happens after the first convention: They get a bump; we'll get a bump after this convention. That's just the way it goes."

Ken Chestek thought it's even more worrying that Trump got a bump after a particularly negative and angry convention and hopes that Democrats run a positive campaign to combat the negativity.

Ken Chestek, Wyoming delegate &amp; Hillary supporter: Says it's "disturbing" that Trump is leading in the polls.
Emma Loop @LoopEmma

Ken Chestek, Wyoming delegate &amp; Hillary supporter: Says it's "disturbing" that Trump is leading in the polls.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I think it's not likely to stick. I think Hillary will turn it around, but what scares me the most is not just the fact that he's leading — that's kind of disturbing — but the fact that the Republicans just went through this really negative, hate-mongering, fear-mongering convention, and that gave him a bump. The fact that he got a bump out of that negative convention is frightening, that actually people like that. That's shocking to me, that's not the America that I know, and that's not the America that I want to live in," said Chestek, who supports Clinton and is a Wyoming delegate.

Chestek believes that the party will eventually unite behind Clinton after Sanders supporters "realize that she is not the enemy" and "will see that they can support her enthusiastically" after realizing Clinton wants the same goals as Sanders.

"From our delegation, I don't know anybody in our delegation who would vote for somebody else. I think they're all going to turn around and vote for Hillary," Chestek said.

"I am concerned, very concerned, and that's why we have to beat Donald Trump," said Bill Henderson of Connecticut, who said he thinks Trump is a "con man" who talks " a good game with no solutions."

Bill Henderson, Bernie supporter from Conn., compares Trump to Hitler, says he's worried about his level of support.
Emma Loop @LoopEmma

Bill Henderson, Bernie supporter from Conn., compares Trump to Hitler, says he's worried about his level of support.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Donald Trump does not talk about issues. He works on the heartstrings of people," Henderson, a Sanders supporter, said.

"I've often questioned how Hitler could come to power in Germany in a country that was so smart and that had so much talent, and I see Donald Trump as being that kind of person."

  • Picture of Emma Loop

    Emma Loop is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. PGP fingerprint: 4A39 DD99 953C 6CAF D68C 85CD C380 AB23 859B 0611.

    Contact Emma Loop at emma.loop@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

  • Picture of Talal Ansari

    Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2

    Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT