Some Democratic Delegates Are "Terrified" After Trump Takes The Lead In Polls

With two polls released Monday showing Trump ahead of Clinton, attendees of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia shared their thoughts on Trump's "post-convention bump."

In a two-way national matchup — conducted over telephone with over 1,000 random adults — Trump polled at 48% to Clinton's 45%.

Another poll by Morning Consult released on Monday also showed Trump ahead of Clinton by 4%, calling it a "post-convention bump." And a Los Angles Times/USA Today poll out Sunday also has Trump up 4%.

And an election forecast by FiveThirtyEight showed Trump with a 56.7% chance of winning to Clinton's 43.3% if the election were held today.

“There’s a clear trend historically in polling that after your convention you always get a bump," Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook told reporters at a briefing Monday morning.

"I would suspend any polling analysis until after our convention," Mook said.