Senators Call For A Major Overhaul Of The Security Clearance Process Amid White House Issues

Senators are vowing to significantly reform the backlogged process for getting a government security clearance after hearing from experts who say the delays pose a major risk to national security.

The Senate Intelligence Committee held a hearing on Wednesday about the security clearance process, which is is currently bogged down with more than 700,000 pending background check investigations. The hearing comes amid revelations that dozens of White House aides had been working on interim security clearances, including Jared Kushner, whose top-secret interim security clearance was downgraded last month. ABC News reported Wednesday that “several” White House staffers who had issues getting permanent security clearances had been fired or reassigned.

Wednesday’s hearing included witnesses from both the government and the private sector who called for significant changes to the system, citing wait times of 200 to 400 days for employees to get a clearance and a process that largely hasn’t changed or adapted since its inception in 1947.

“We believe that the current backlog of over 700,000 clearance cases constitutes a major national security issue — it is not a ‘back‐office’ administrative function,” Kevin Phillips, the CEO of ManTech, a government contractor, said in prepared opening remarks. “The slow pace of the security clearance process prevents us from recruiting and hiring the talented individuals critical to national security.”

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat on the committee, referenced the White House controversy, asking whether someone who fails to “disclose financial entanglements with a foreign adversary” on a security clearance application should be eligible for one. Kushner and former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn have both come under fire for failing to disclose certain financial connections.

An omission like that would “play a prominent role in a decision as to whether that individual should be granted a clearance,” said Charles Phalen, the director of National Background Investigations at the US Office of Personnel Management.

Phalen said there aren’t strict guidelines on what actions would disqualify an applicant — it’s up to the adjudicator deciding whether to grant the clearance after a background check investigation to decide. But Phalen, pressed by Wyden about how that kind of omission would affect an applicant, said, “I would have a hard time overcoming that.”

Brian Dunbar from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence noted that interim security clearances “have been used throughout the government for some time, for many years.” But he told Wyden that Kushner’s omission of some of his financial ties would have to be “thoroughly vetted in the course of the investigation.” Dunbar added that he had “no reason to doubt” that the FBI would investigate thoroughly.

Phalen later noted that it’s not unusual for applicants to forget to include something in their application and then amend it. Kushner has reportedly amended his financial disclosure form 39 times.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told the committee in an open hearing last month that "the security clearance process is broken" and "needs to be reformed." In January, the Government Accountability Office added the security clearance process to its “High-Risk List,” with US Comptroller General Gene L. Dodaro saying reforms were necessary “to minimize the risks of unauthorized disclosures of classified information and to help ensure that information about individuals with criminal histories or other questionable behavior is identified and assessed.”