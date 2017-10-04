Senate Investigators Say They Have "Hit A Wall" In Investigating The Steele Dossier

The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee gave an update on their investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election on Wednesday, saying they are hopeful they will reach a conclusion "very soon."

The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Wednesday that they have "hit a wall" in their attempts to investigate an unverified dossier first published by BuzzFeed News in January after security officials had briefed President Barack Obama and then-president-elect Donald Trump about it.



"We have been incredibly enlightened at our ability to rebuild backwards the Steele dossier up to a certain date," committee chairman Richard Burr told reporters Wednesday. "[But] getting past that point has been somewhat impossible."



Burr and Sen. Mark Warner, the vice-chair of the committee — which has taken the lead on the congressional Russia investigation — said that their attempts to interview former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, who authored the dossier, have been unsuccessful. Burr said that Steele could meet with he and Warner privately, or with the committee.

"The committee cannot really decide the credibility of the dossier without understanding things like who paid for it, who were your sources and sub-sources?" Burr said.

Burr said that the committee will “compel” witnesses who refuse to testify voluntarily to come before the committee. However, the committee would not likely be able to compel Steele, who is British and is not in the US. But Burr warned “potential witnesses," generally: “I strongly suggest that you come in and speak with us."



“If we believe that you have something valuable to bring to the committee had, if you don't voluntarily do it, I assure you today, you will be compelled to do it. I can compel you to come. I can't compel to you talk. But that will be done in a very public way if in fact you turn down the private offer,” Burr said.

In his first press conference with Warner since March, Burr told reporters that the committee is hopeful that they "will very soon reach some definite conclusion" in their investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion, "but we're not there yet."

"The issue of collusion is still open," Burr said, noting again that the committee continues to investigate and has not yet put together even "initial findings."