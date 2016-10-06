BuzzFeed News

Vans Is Releasing A "Toy Story" Collection And I'm So Excited I Might Puke

Vans Is Releasing A "Toy Story" Collection And I'm So Excited I Might Puke

Yes, they have ~Andy~ written on the sole.

By Emma Cooke

Emma Cooke

BuzzFeed Staff, UK

Posted on October 6, 2016, at 8:10 a.m. ET

Vans has announced it will be releasing a Toy Story collection this week, and needless to say, PEOPLE ARE FREAKING OUT.

The collection will be available on Oct. 7 (i.e., FRIDAY), with a range of styles inspired by the classic characters.

Coming soon: The Vans x Disney • Pixar Toy Story Collection. https://t.co/X4xf5M8POQ
Vans @VANS_66

You hearing about the new Toy Story Vans:

Woody has inspired three styles: a pair of cowboy boot high-tops; cow skin, brown leather, and denim Old Skools; and "rootin' tootin'" Woody art Authentics.

I NEED ALL OF THEM.
I NEED ALL OF THEM.

There is also a Buzz Lightyear design that GLOWS IN THE DARK.

Sick photo of Buzz and his Toy Story Vans Old Skool.
Vans Alert @VansAlert

When the lights go off, glow-in-the-dark stars and elements appear.

For adults with a dark side, there's a Sid's mutant toys-inspired design.

But if Little Bo Peep and the rest of Andy's toys (shout-out to my all-time favourite, Hamm) are more your thing, there are designs for you too.

tell me the pink Toy Story x Vans Bo Peep vans aren't totally my aesthetic
🎃✨ cara ✨🎃 @carackobama

Woah, the new Toy Story @VANS_66 with the "ANDY" scrawl under the foot... JUST LIKE IN THE MOVIE GUYS!?
BASTILLE @bastilledan

We're all very excited.

Me looking at the new Toy Story @VANS_66 😍😍
beliEVEN @BriannaPosey28

Like, really, really excited.

THE VANS X TOY STORY COLLECTION IS SERIOUSLY EVERYTHING I COULDVE EVER DREAMED OF!!!!! FUCK
snottie @kelpcakee

Even people who aren't normally excited are excited.

Vans and Toy Story is the only collab ive ever been excited for.
Zach Mejia @Lizardguy100

So how do you think I, a highly excitable human, am holding up? Answer: not well.

And also we're maybe a little emotional too.

the fact that vans is coming out with toy story shoes makes me so happy I could cry, the movies have such a special place in my heart
gabi 👻 @GabiChambers99

Because even though Toy Story first came out in 1995 and we're all grown up now, we'll never forget Woody and the gang.

So make sure you head to your nearest Vans store tomorrow to grab a pair!

