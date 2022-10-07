These Amazon Deals Are Already Live Ahead Of Early Access Prime Day

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

Folks, the rumors are true: Amazon is treating customers to a second round of Prime savings in 2022. Dubbed “Early Access Prime Day,” the event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12, giving shoppers the opportunity to get a head start on holiday purchases and giving anyone who slept through July’s Prime Day a second chance to get some legendary low Amazon Prime prices.



While you may somehow possess the willpower to wait patiently for Oct. 11 to arrive — and along with it, savings on brands like Living Proof, Olaplex, Hasbro, Lego, Vitamix, Sony, JBL and Peloton — the mere suggestion of markdowns may have just activated your urge to browse. I can relate, so I went ahead and combed Amazon for some rock-solid deals from Melissa & Doug, Waterpik, iRobot and Breville that you can snag right now.