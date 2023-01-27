Sending remains into space is rising in popularity. Chafer, Celestis’ founder, said the company has been growing by 60% year over year for the past four years. They once averaged one launch every 18 months, and now have six launches scheduled over the next six months. Aura Flights general manager Richardson saw a 300% growth in applications from 2021 to 2022, with over 150 launches last year. “We have seen a change in conversation with our clients, and the wider public, where we no longer have to justify that this is genuinely a thing that can be done, but we can instead discuss whether this already understood concept is right for them,” she said.

Both companies say they work to minimize or avoid environmental impact.

Eloise Marais, an associate professor in physical geography at University College London who researches the influence of humans on atmospheric composition and air quality, noted that all rocket launches burn propellant, which produces pollution and contributes to the depletion of ozone in the stratospheric layer.

Celestis journeys piggyback on missions that are already heading to space, and the company prides itself on not contributing to the growing number of objects in Earth’s orbit. But Andrew Ross Wilson, a research associate in the Advanced Space Concepts Lab at the University of Strathclyde and co-author of a recent paper on the environmental impact of proposed space activity (which did not examine space burials specifically), said in an email that activities like space burial “could encourage more irresponsible behavior in space.”

“Acting as a secondary payload on a rocket already going into space should not be seen as a free pass to pollute,” he said. “It does not devoid them from responsibility/pollution from the rocket.”

Aura Flights’ website details how the company works to keep a small carbon footprint , including manufacturing components in-house and using hydrogen balloons instead of non-renewable helium or other forms of propellant. Richardson tells me the balloons that bring Aura Flights capsules back down to Earth are designed to stay attached to the capsule after bursting, but that, if for some reason a piece of the balloon is lost, “it biodegrades at the rate of an oak leaf.” According to Richardson, the ashes are released well below the altitude at which satellites orbit, and all eventually fall back down to Earth. “There is no threat to orbiting satellites or bodies and we do not contribute to space junk,” she said.

“If the company is truly recovering all used materials and sourcing hydrogen from green production processes, then the environmental footprint seems quite small,” Marais said in an email, adding that her words were not intended as an endorsement.