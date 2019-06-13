A Majority Of Democratic Presidential Candidates Want To Make DC The 51st State

WASHINGTON — After over 200 years without voting rights, the efforts to allow Washington, DC, to become the 51st state are gaining traction. The House of Representatives has set the first-ever congressional hearing on statehood legislation, and now a majority of the Democrats running for president say they support making DC a state.

The House will hold a hearing July 24 for the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, which would place the nation’s capital on equal ground as other states, with voting senators and at least one representative. The bill would end “taxation without representation” in DC — a passive-aggressive slogan used on license plates in Washington to bring attention to the statehood fight.

The act is sponsored by Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents DC’s more than 700,000 residents in Congress and who currently can propose legislation but cannot vote on bills. Her statehood bill has 209 cosponsors from Democrats.

Meanwhile, the 51 for 51 campaign is pushing members of Congress and presidential candidates to support the district's becoming a state with 51 votes in the Senate instead of the 60 votes currently required with the filibuster. Stasha Rhodes, campaign manager for 51 for 51, said the campaign sent seven people, six of whom are native to Washington, DC, to Iowa to speak with Democratic presidential candidates about statehood through 51 votes in the Senate. They spoke with seven presidential candidates who said they supported their proposed path to statehood: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Gov. Steve Bullock, and Reps. Eric Swalwell, Tim Ryan, and John Delaney. The group from 51 for 51 tweeted videos of themselves speaking to the candidates.

In addition to those seven, three other presidential candidates have expressed support for statehood through 51 votes in the Senate. Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have both tweeted their support, and Rep. Seth Moulton’s spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that he supports the plan, too. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Kamala Harris also told BuzzFeed News they supported statehood for Washington, DC, but did not comment specifically on the path proposed by 51 for 51. An O’Rourke spokesperson said that the candidate “wants to pursue the surest, quickest path to statehood for DC so we can ensure they have the proper representation in their democracy.”

“Statehood has to be a national conversation,” Rhodes said. “I think everyone has to understand what it means to have to pay federal taxes and not be represented in Congress, and so I think the next president has to ensure that these people feel like they are participating in the democracy.”