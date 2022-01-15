Hawaii And The West Coast Saw Flooding And A Tsunami Advisory After A Volcano Eruption In Tonga

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images A tsunami hazard zone sign is displayed near a beach in El Segundo, California, on January 15, 2022.

A violent volcanic eruption on a South Pacific island triggered a tsunami advisory and flooding in Hawaii and parts of the West Coast on Saturday morning. Satellite footage showed a massive plume of ash and smoke and atmospheric shock waves following the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai underwater volcano near Tonga erupting on the evening of Friday, Jan. 14.

The boom was reportedly heard as far away as New Zealand (more than 1,200 miles away) and Anchorage, Alaska (more than 5,800 miles away). The ash plume reached up to 12 miles into the air, Tonga Geological Services reported, and dozens of coastal areas, from Japan to Chile, triggered tsunami warnings.

Video footage from Tonga residents showed a swift, violent ocean tide rushing inland. One person told a New Zealand outlet that she felt the ground shake, saw water flood her home, and watched as the walls of a neighbor’s home collapsed. Resident Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolgu tweeted, “Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky.”

Darkness under the ash cloud from eruption in Tonga https://t.co/U6VX57ue9b Twitter: @BuzzFeedStorm

Nukuʻalofa, the capital of Tonga, is less than 50 miles south of the eruption, and many parts of the South Pacific island are reportedly experiencing a near-total power outage. The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami advisory for the West Coast states, Alaska, and Hawaii, meaning a "potential for strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water." Waves 1 to 3 feet high were expected along the Oregon and Washington coast. Maui and Kaua’i saw waves of 2.7 feet high, just under the criteria for a tsunami warning (3 feet). Hawaii's tsunami advisory was canceled just before 8 a.m. local time. National Weather Service reports advised people to stay away from beaches, harbors, and marinas, but that widespread inundation was not expected. Japan's system issued warnings for Iwate prefecture to the north of its main Honshu island and for the Amami and Tokara islands to the south. Most of its east coast was placed under a tsunami advisory. Video in Santa Cruz, California, showed minor flooding along the coast. Cal Fire shared video of large waves hitting El Granada, California, on Saturday morning.



This was the 8:10am wave #CaWx #California @sanmateoco @NWSBayArea Twitter: @CALFIRECZU