A Mother Fell Through A Ceiling While Her Daughter Sang In A Viral TikTok

A Mother Fell Through A Ceiling While Her Daughter Sang In A Viral TikTok

"Always love the background dancers."

By Emerson Malone

Posted on September 1, 2020, at 6:36 p.m. ET

A young woman sings, looking into the camera
The young woman looks startled as a leg crashes through the ceiling behind her

A TikTok from a woman named Liz San Millan recording herself singing has gone viral for its surreal cameo.

The 10-second video begins with Liz beautifully singing a melody in an upper register. She looks into the camera for a moment right before her mom bursts in…except…not where you'd think. Just watch:

live footage of my mom telling me to break a leg #FreezeFramePhoto #GardenProject #shesokay #breakaleg #ceiling #musical #fyp

“Oh. My. God!” Liz shouts, turning around to see her mom’s leg hanging limply through the ceiling among the loose insulation and hanging shards of drywall.

Courtesy of Liz San Millan

Liz told BuzzFeed News she recently moved to New York to go to school for musical theater. She was recording herself at her parents' home singing "Kindergarten Boyfriend" from Heathers: The Musical as practice for upcoming placement auditions for classes.

Her mom was up in the attic looking for luggage to help her move when she tripped and fell.

"Right before she fell, you can see the irritation in my face due to her banging around while she knew I was filming," Liz told BuzzFeed News in an email. "There are wooden beams in the attic that you’re supposed to step on, but she tripped and stepped right into my ceiling."

She added that her mother is fine and didn't injure herself.

"She was shocked at first, which is why she didn’t make any noise or move around, but she is completely fine! Not even a scratch," Liz said.

There is still a hole in the ceiling, she said, and her dad is actively working to fix it.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the responses to my video," she added. "My mom has absolutely loved reading the comments and watching the duets."

The video has been viewed 4.8 million times and faved about 1.6 million times. Of course, some people were having fun in the TikTok comments:

"Always love the background dancers," one commenter said.

"She didn't know when she was supposed to come in," another wrote, "give her a break."


