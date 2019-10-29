How Do You Spell "Zelensky"?

This is an excerpt from Quibbles & Bits , the BuzzFeed News copydesk's newsletter. Sign up below to nerd out about language and style with us once a month!

Earlier this month, Cardi B sat down with Vogue for an interview that covered a bunch of topics. Among them: her new fast-fashion clothing line, the outfits she picks for her daughter, and her recent conversation with Sen. Bernie Sanders about minimum wage, climate change, and labor unions. When this conversation made it to YouTube, it was titled “Cardi B on Raising Her Daughter, Bernie Sanders, and Coordinating Outfits With Offset.” And all of a sudden, everyone online was a copy editor.



Grammar Twitter went off.

Just about everybody offered solutions, and some of them were helpful. A few people argued that this is a case for following AP style and abolishing the Oxford comma. (In your dreams.) Others said it was an issue with parallel construction: The title should’ve given Bernie a gerund (like talking with Bernie Sanders) to match raising and coordinating. Or that this was a punctuation problem, and the commas should be swapped for semicolons: “Raising Her Daughter; Bernie Sanders; and Coordinating…”

One troll suggested that to rid it of any ambiguity, all you'd have to do is tweak it to say “Cardi B’s Daughter, Whose Name Is Bernie Sanders...”

And several people advocated for swapping the order of the series, which, ultimately, was what happened. Today, the video title reads: “Cardi B on Bernie Sanders, Raising Her Daughter, and Coordinating Outfits with Offset.”

Phrasal ambiguity has been having a moment, and it wasn’t just Cardi and Bernie who were implicated, as several tweets highlighted:

There was this headline, about a UK hospital with a sandwich namesake, which inspired a post from a UPenn linguistics blog that drew tree diagrams to parse its dual meanings. The headline was later recast with the addition of one word. Then there was this ad tagline for the London-area transit system — which is both sentimental about how it’s nice to see friends and an interesting hypothetical about quantum physics. Or this headline about the US president’s health, which could be interpreted a number of ways. Sometimes the stuffy syntax of headlines makes for iconic lil’ turns of phrase. There are approximately a gazillion examples of this. In some circles, they are called crash blossoms.

But we’re not writing this just to tease others. We have certainly run into ambiguity in our own headlines before. Like this one, which forced us to ask ourselves: Who played Barb’s cup?