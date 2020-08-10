A New Jersey Man Was Arrested For Throwing A Massive House Party With Hundreds Of Guests Without Masks

A New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly hosting a massive house party in Alpine that was attended by hundreds of people, most of whom were not wearing masks and were ignoring social distancing protocols during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said Monday.

Tashay Knight, 45, was charged with "recklessly creating a risk of widespread injury or damage," Alpine police said in a press release provided to BuzzFeed News.

He was also issued multiple summonses, including one for violating the governor's executive order that mandates hosts to require that their guests wear face coverings and practice social distancing, police said.

Knight turned himself in to police on Friday and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.



The Aug. 1 party, which drew an estimated 300 to 400 people to an Alpine mansion, was disbanded by police at 10 p.m. after they received noise complaints from local residents.



Police said that most of the attendees — who had purchased tickets for the party online — were not wearing face coverings or socially distancing. Authorities said it took three to four hours and several local law enforcement agencies to clear all the attendees from the party. One person was taken away in an ambulance, NBC News reported.