A Woman’s Family Is Suing The Police Officer Who Allegedly Fondled Her Dead Body

A Los Angeles police officer, whose body camera caught him allegedly fondling a dead woman's breasts while he was on duty, is now being sued by her family, their attorney Gloria Allred announced Tuesday.

Elizabeth Baggett's family filed the lawsuit against David Rojas, a four-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, alleging invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and mishandling of human remains among other allegations.

Last December, Rojas, 27, was charged with one felony count of having sexual contact with human remains without authority. He was released on bail last year and pleaded not guilty in January, CNN reported.

Prosecutors said Rojas and his partner were responding to a call on Oct. 20, 2019, about a possible dead body in a residential unit, where they found Baggett, 34, who had reportedly died of an overdose.

When the other officer left him in the room, Rojas turned off his body camera and allegedly groped Baggett's breasts and felt her nipples, the lawsuit said.

The incriminating footage was still recorded by the body camera, which continues to document for two minutes after the device is turned off. Rojas has since been placed on administrative leave from the department.

The footage was also viewed by other members of the LAPD, the lawsuit alleges.



"Learning... that the video of her alleged sexual molestation has been viewed by others sickens [the family] and is deeply disturbing," Allred said during a press conference on Tuesday.



Baggett's mother, Janet Baggett, said she was "infuriated that this man had so little respect for another human being."