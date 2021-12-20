 Skip To Content
22 Of The Best News Corrections In 2021

Featuring Frida Kahlo, Dear Evan Hansen, and Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

By Emerson Malone and Sarah Schweppe and Drusilla Moorhouse

Picture of Emerson Malone Emerson Malone BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Sarah Schweppe Sarah Schweppe BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Drusilla Moorhouse Drusilla Moorhouse BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 20, 2021, at 3:39 p.m. ET

1.

Universal Pictures
This article originally claimed that Ben Platt&#x27;s Dear Evan Hansen haircut was a wig. It is, astoundingly, his own hair
Vulture / Via vulture.com

Other than that, a perfect film!

2.

A correction reads that eating unborn baby rabbits was not a sustained practice, but an isolated incident by one person &quot;and no one thought he was normal at the time for doing it&quot;
BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

Alright so this addition woulda been a banger but mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa.

3.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated that Representative Ted Lieu grabbed a crowbar before leaving his office; he grabbed a ProBar energy bar
KTVZ / Via ktvz.com

(H/T: @DavidUberti)

4.

A lengthy correction from Jan. 13 reads that a shirtless man during the Capitol insurrection was misidentified as a Trump supporter who had punched a door, when in reality he was a Daily Caller videographer who had been attempting to retrieve his phone
nytimes.com

5.

A BBC headline that previously described Phil Spector in an obituary as a &quot;talented but flawed producer&quot; did not meet the news outlet&#x27;s editorial standards
BBC / Via bbc.co.uk

The headline was updated to label Spector as a "pop producer jailed for murder." (H/T: @uk_domain_names)

6.

An article correction from Feb. 19 reads that an aforementioned lyric miscalculated the number of minutes in 25 years, the date since the premiere of the musical Rent since it failed to count the seven leap years
NPR / Via npr.org

And, to be fair, it's not the only Broadway musical correction in this list. (H/T: @BethNovey)

7.

Biden speaks at a lectern in front of an Amtrak train
Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images
Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated President Biden&#x27;s participation in an event marking the anniversary of Amtrak. He is speaking in front of a train, he will not be on a train
New York Times / Via nytimes.com

Biden also reportedly wanted to wear a conductor hat, blow into a whistle, and sing "Conjunction Junction" but was advised against it.

8.

A correction reads that a photo caption misidentified a bust in the Oval Office as one of Eleanor Roosevelt, when it was actually Cesar Chavez
Washington Post / Via washingtonpost.com

Who among us hasn't conflated the story of the farmworker labor organizer and the first lady. (H/T: @JWPascale)

9.

A correction reads that the Canadian Press mistakenly quoted the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, after being asked whether he is taking French lessons, as saying &quot;maybe&quot; but he had used the French phrase &quot;mais oui&quot;
National Post / Via nationalpost.com

Wish I spoke French. Mais oui someday.

10.

Editor&#x27;s note: A previous version of this story stated that the bear is a brown bear; while it is a bear that is brown, it is not a brown bear; it is a black bear that is brown
SF Gate / Via sfgate.com

Hire 🐻more 🐻bears 🐻in 🐻your 🐻newsrooms 🐻(H/T: @AndrewCharmings)

11.

The headline on this story was changed on Aug. 21 from &quot;harvesting your own seed is one of gardening&#x27;s great pleasures&quot; to &quot;harvesting the seed of a favourite plant is one of gardening&#x27;s great pleasures&quot; to avoid any ambiguity
The Guardian / Via theguardian.com

So I guess I didn't need to read this one in Incognito Mode. (H/T: @PickardJE)

12.

An earlier version of this item inaccurately said that Michael Leach also coached Texas Tech football, but htat coach was a different man with the same name)
New York Times / Via nytimes.com

They are leeching off each other's legacies. 😩

13.

A correction reads that Cornelius Van Schaack is Teddy Roosevelt&#x27;s grandfather, rather than his father, adding &quot;I learn somethign new every single day, isn&#x27;t life glorious?&quot;
BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

Count your blessings every day.

14.

Danny Lawson / PA Images via Getty Images
&quot;Long Boi did not receive an honorary degree. A previous version of the story said he did.&quot;
BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeednews.com

An insult to academic fowl everywhere who had to work for their degrees.

15.

A correction of several paragraphs outlines incorrect claims about the origins of Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Planet Money / NPR / Via npr.org

The history behind Flamin' Hot Cheetos is actually really, really complicated.

16.

Headline reads "Fields of Watermelons Found on Mars, Police Say" with a subhed "Authorities say rise of fruit aliens is to blame for glut of outer space watermelons
An updated headline reads "This article was published in error" with one-sentence follow-up: "A mock article intended for a testing system was inadvertently published on this page earlier"
New York Times / Wayback Machine, New York Times / Via nytimes.com

It is rightfully in the Home & Garden vertical, though.

17.

A correction reads that Andrew Johnson, not Jackson, succeeded Lincoln; &quot;my sincerest apologies to each and every one of my history teachers, and also my history buff dad, who texted me to tell me about my mistake&quot;
BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

Thanks for reading, dad.

18.

An earlier version of this article misstated the part of a woman&#x27;s body from which eggs are harvested; they are harvested from the ovaries, not the womb
New York Times / Via nytimes.com

No one else was in the womb where it happens.

19.

fast daughter @trophyhuman

frida kahlo didn't say this, my friend becky wrote this on a picture of frida kahlo and sent it to postsecret in 2008 and it's been attributed to kahlo ever since!!!! https://t.co/eyR0wOwt7L https://t.co/p4nsgWEo01

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @trophyhuman
MOMA correction tweet on Nov. 24 reading &quot;The quote in this tweet is erroneously attributed to Frida Kahlo.&quot;
MOMA

Read more here.

20.

An earlier version of this article said that Israel bans the Palestinian flag; it has banned the flag in certain situations in the past, but today the flag can be confiscated and the flying of it penalized under Israeli public safety ordinances
Washington Post / Via washingtonpost.com

"The 'correction' amounts to: 'Israel does not ban the Palestinian flag, however Israel does ban the Palestinian flag," @AliAbunimah tweeted.

21.

Correction: We got the story of &#x27;Goldilocks and the Three Bears&#x27; wrong. It was Goldilocks who found Baby Bear&#x27;s bed to be &#x27;just right.&#x27;
CNN / Via cnn.com

I mean, I always fell asleep before I heard the end anyway. (H/T: @raju)

22.

A correction reads that a news story incorrectly stated that Sweeney Todd slits the throats of his clients and then sells their bodies for meat; the story was updated to clarify he slits their throats, and that his accomplice bakes them into pies
Washington Post / Via washingtonpost.com

H/T: @jonsteingart

