These 5 Words Have Been Selected As 2022’s “Word Of The Year”

At the end of every calendar year, dictionaries around the globe select one word to sum up how language morphed in the preceding 12 months, to recognize a trend in mainstream vernacular and comment on the human condition at that moment in time. Come December, we are bombarded with dozens of different words, which always cast a wide net, paint a vague picture, and interchangeably solicit reactions from “yikes” to “sure.”

Here’s a look at the many words of the year, selected by the lexicographical powers that be.

Merriam-Webster: gaslighting