Trump Walks Back McCain Comments After Question From Father Of A POW

Trump denied ever criticizing soldiers who get captured in war, despite doing just that in July.

At an eventful town hall held by Donald Trump in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday, one attendee asked the GOP frontrunner about comments he made stating that Senator John McCain was "not a war hero ... because he was captured."

"I came here because you made a comment to John McCain that you don't think captured soldiers are heroes," the man, who was introduced as the father of a soldier who was captured and killed in Iraq, said into a microphone.

At first, Trump attempted to interrupt his question, denying he had ever made the comments. "Oh, no, no, no, I never did that," he said.

"What I want you to do is just clarify that for me," the man continued as Trump acquiesced, "because I think it's important for all ... the veterans in Ohio [to hear your answer], because I know what you were doing–"

Trump, who had walked over to the man while he was asking the question, interrupted him again.

"You knew what I was doing, you knew exactly what I was doing," Trump said, shaking the man's hand. "They are heroes just so you understand, real heroes, OK? You know that."