U.S.-Born ISIS Fighter Detained In Iraq Said He "Wasn't Thinking Straight"

An interview with the young American identified by Kurdish and U.S. officials as a member of ISIS aired on Iraqi Kurdish television Thursday night.

The 26-year-old from Alexandria, Virginia — whose state ID names him as Mohamad Jamal Khweis — said that he "made a bad decision" to join ISIS, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier reports identified him as Muhammad Jamal Amin.

In the interview, which the AP noted was significantly edited, Khweis detailed his movement from the United States to Iraq, which also included stops in London, Amsterdam, Turkey, and Syria.

With the help of a woman, he then entered the Iraqi city of Mosul, where he enrolled in Islamic studies courses.

It was then, according to his interview, that he decided to defect.

"I didn't agree with their ideology," he said.

With help from a friend, Khweis fled to the Kurdish side of the country, where he believed he would be treated better as an American.

"My message to the American people is that the life in Mosul is really, really bad," he said in the interview.