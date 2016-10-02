The "SNL" Premiere Pretty Much Summed Up The First Presidential Debate "My microphone is broken — she broke it with Obama, she and Obama stole my microphone. They took my microphone to Kenya and they broke it and now it's broken." Twitter

For the Season 42 premier of Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin made his much-anticipated appearance as Donald Trump in a skit parodying last week's presidential debate and, um, it was pretty accurate. View this video on YouTube youtube.com

Baldwin was replacing SNL's previous Trump, Darrell Hammond, and the expectations were high. Baldwin really got the lip curl down. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

The magic started with Kate McKinnon in her now-perfected role of Hillary Clinton pulling a Willy Wonka roll-in, in reference to Clinton's recent pneumonia diagnosis. Perfect 10 debate entrance! #SNLPremiere

And then Baldwin unleashed the Donald: "I am going to be so good tonight, I am going to be so calm and so presidential that all of you watching are going to cream your jeans." Introducing @AlecBaldwin as Donald Trump. #SNLPremiere

He then proceeded — just as Trump did in the real thing — to repeatedly chime into Clinton's statements with occasional one-liner commentary. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

"Jazz man," Trump said addressing Lester Holt — played by a wigged Michael Che, "I'm going to give a very presidential answer: Jobs flee this country, they are going to Mexico and they are going to Gina." ("Gina"=China.) "See I stayed calm just like I promised it is over I won, thank you," Trump said confidently before turning to leave the stage. "There are 88 minutes left," Holt replied.

"She broke it with Obama, she and Obama stole my microphone. They took my microphone to Kenya and they broke it and now it's broken. It's picking up somebody sniffing here, I think it's her sniffs." Holt then turned to Clinton and asked, "What do you think about that?" "I think I'm going to be president," Clinton replied.

The sketch also touched on Trump's controversial method of appealing to black voters by asking them, "What have you got to lose?" Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

After addressing Holt as "Coltraine," Trump launched into an SNL embellished version of a traditional stump speech about the state of African-Americans. "The thing about the blacks… is that they’re killing each other," Trump began. "All the blacks live on one street in Chicago all on one street. I looked it up this morning, it’s called Hell Street. And they are killing each other just like I am killing this debate, thank you." Holt shook his head. "Clinton, do you have a response?" "Not a response, more of a request," a grinning Clinton responded. "Can America vote right now?"

And Clinton gave us a shoulder shimmy. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

Can Kate and Alec do the other debates, too?