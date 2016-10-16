The Daughter Of Olympic Sprinter Tyson Gay Has Been Shot Dead

Trinity Gay was 15 and a burgeoning track star, like her father.

US Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter was killed during a drive-by shooting in Lexington, Kentucky, on early Sunday, police said.

Trinity Gay was hit in the neck by a bullet as two cars exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant around 4 a.m. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Tyson Gay — the 100m US record holder and the second fastest runner ever, behind Usain Bolt — told local news station Lex 18 that he was in shock.

"She didn't make it. I'm so confused. She was just here last week for fall break," Gay said. "It's so crazy. I have no idea what happened."