South Carolina Elementary School Shooter Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder

A teenage suspect was quickly taken into custody, officials said Wednesday, after allegedly shooting his father and classmates.

Lilly Chapman, 8, cries after being reunited with her father, John Chapman, at Oakdale Baptist Church.

Two students and one teacher were shot Wednesday at an elementary school in Townville, South Carolina, after a teenager opened fire with a handgun, officials said.

A teenage suspect was taken into custody and authorities said they do not believe anyone else was involved. He was not officially identified, but the Anderson Independent Mail reported he was 14 years old and homeschooled.

Before heading to the school, the suspect shot and killed his father, Jeffery Osborne, in their home on Osborne Road, about three miles from the school, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore told reporters Wednesday.

Authorities said the teen called his grandmother at 1:44 p.m. and was crying so hard that she couldn't understand him and decided to go to his home.

The first report of gunfire was received at 1:45 p.m., authorities said.

At the teen's home, his grandmother found her son — the teen's father — dead and called 911, police said.

The teen was charged Friday as a juvenile with murder and three counts of attempted murder, according to the Associated Press. He was ordered to be held.