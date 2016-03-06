25 Killed In Refugee Boat Sinking As NATO Vows To Do More

More than 300 migrants have died while trying to reach Greece from Turkey so far this year.

At least 25 people drowned on Sunday after a boat carrying more than 40 migrants sank off the Turkish coast, the state-run Anadolu press agency reported.

The Turkish Coast Guard, using a helicopter and speedboats, reportedly rescued 15 people and recovered 25 bodies in the Aegean Sea near the town of Didim, and continue to search for more. The nationalities of the migrants were not immediately clear.



The tragedy occurred the same day NATO announced that the alliance was expanding its mission to shut down the illegal smuggling of migrants into Europe through improved cooperation with European Union border patrol.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Associated Press that from Sunday the alliance would operate in Turkish and Greek territorial waters. Three ships were already sent to the Eastern Mediterranean to help patrol, but on Sunday more ships – including a warship from France – were being sent to join the flotilla.

