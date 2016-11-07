Clinton Cancels Election Night Fireworks Show

Should we be reading into this?

Hillary Clinton canceled plans she had for an election night fireworks display over the Hudson River in New York City, one day before the election, police said.

In a press conference Monday morning, NYPD Chief of Intelligence Tommy Galati said that the Clinton campaign has a "permit for fireworks" but that “at this point, we believe the fireworks [are] canceled."

The celebratory fireworks were planned to last for two minutes and set to go off around 9:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the New York polls close.

When asked why the Clinton campaign might have canceled the show, Galati said he was not permitted to say. The Clinton campaign did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment either.

Clinton will be hosting an election night party at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan.