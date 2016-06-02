Man Suspected Of Shooting 2 Cops Was Killed During Hours-Long Standoff

The suspect was tear gassed and the house he was holed up in caught fire during the more than eight-hour stand-off with police.

#FFD staged with 5 engines 1 truck and 2 Chiefs on the 100 block of Roberts. @kron4news @KTVU @CBSSF @FremontPatch

A man suspected in the shooting of two police officers died after he barricaded himself in a Fremont, California home early Thursday morning, police told BuzzFeed News. He refused to leave, even after police threw tear gas canisters into the house and it caught fire.

The incident began Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m. when the suspect was pulled over at a traffic stop.

The driver backed his car into a patrol car and there was an exchange of gunfire, injuring one officer, the Fremont police department wrote on Twitter.

Three people fled the car on foot, encountering police around 10 minutes later and again exchanging gunfire with them.

Another police officer was injured in the second shooting. Both officers were taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

"We believe there was just one shooter, who possibly had two associates with him in the vehicle," Fremont Police Department spokesperson Geneva Bosques told BuzzFeed News.

One officer is in stable condition while the other is in critical condition. Both cops remain hospitalized.