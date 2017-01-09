Kentucky Lawmakers Approve 20-Week Abortion Ban And Ultrasound Requirement

The 20-week ban has no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, and only allows abortions past the threshold if the life of the mother is threatened.

Laws restricting abortions in Kentucky and requiring women who seek them to first get an ultrasound went into effect on Monday after lawmakers held a rare session over the weekend.

The 20-week ban has no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, and only allows abortions past the threshold if the life of the mother is threatened. The bill also included a "litigation fund" to combat anticipated legal challenges to the bill.



The ultrasound law requires doctors to show a woman seeking an abortion her ultrasound and describe what she is seeing in detail.

In a Facebook video posted Saturday night after the votes, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, cited bipartisan support in the state legislature for his intent to sign both bills, which both included unusual emergency measures that put them into effect the first weekday after passing. Bevin has 10 days to officially sign the laws.

The ACLU, however, was quick to file a legal challenge to the ultrasound law, asking a judge to issue a temporary retraining order to block it before patients show up for their appointments at the abortion clinic Tuesday morning.



“The law is an example of political interference operating in its most perverse form,” Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, senior staff attorney at the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project, said in a statement. “A woman deserves to expect high quality compassionate care from her doctor. Instead, this law puts politicians in the exam room — squarely between a woman and her doctor.”



While the American Civil Liberties Union opposes the 20-week ban, there is only one abortion clinic in Kentucky and it already does not provide abortions past 20 weeks, so the law will have little impact.



Jennifer Dalven, also of the ACLU's Reproductive Freedom project, called the 20 week ban "unconstitutional and dangerous," even though it does not apply to clinics.



"But make no mistake about it, this law does affect care in Kentucky by cutting off care for sick women and women who learn past 20 weeks that their fetus has a severe anomaly who may seek abortions at hospitals," she told BuzzFeed News.