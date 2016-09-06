Historic Bill Of Rights For Survivors Of Sexual Assault Is Heading To Obama's Desk

"This [bill] becoming law means so much, not just for the 25 million estimated rape survivors across America, but to me personally," advocate Amanda Nguyen told BuzzFeed News.

The House approved a historic bill of rights for survivors of sexual assault on Tuesday, enshrining a set of rules for how they should be treated when they come forward.

The federal Survivors' Bill of Rights, which comes amid continued outrage over the case of a woman sexually assaulted by Stanford student Brock Turner, was drafted to help make reporting sexual assault easier and with the goal of making it less emotionally trying for survivors.

"This [bill] becoming law means so much, not just for the 25 million estimated rape survivors across America, but to me personally," Amanda Nguyen, the 24-year-old founder of the sexual assault advocacy group Rise, told BuzzFeed News from inside the Capitol. "My own personal story is on the line here."

The bill, which was approved unanimously in the House after clearing the Senate, encompasses federal cases of sexual assault, including those that allegedly take place in the military, on federal land, or in National tribes.



The legislation primarily deals with the treatment of rape kits, the two-to four-hour medical forensic exams survivors of sexual assault undergo to help gather evidence, including the DNA of the assailant. The bill specifies that survivors not be prevented from receiving the kit or charged for the procedure and that they be informed of the test results. Evidence gathered during the process must also be preserved for around 20 years.

The bill also requires that the survivor be notified at least two months before their kit is scheduled to be destroyed and allows for them to ask for it to be preserved with a simple email.

The bill was authored by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire after Nguyen walked into her office asking for her support. Since then, the bill has gained bipartisan support in Congress, including from House Speaker Paul Ryan, who sent out an email Tuesday encouraging support of the bill.

The Senate must still review a small technical change before the bill is sent to President Obama's desk for his signature.