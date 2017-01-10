Fox News Quietly Settled Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Bill O'Reilly

Former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy reportedly reached a six-figure settlement after accusing Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment and threatening to sue an organization already reeling from the ouster of longtime chief executive Roger Ailes.

An intent to sue letter from Huddy's lawyers obtained by LawNewz.com and the New York Times alleged O'Reilly called her while masturbating and tried to kiss her in 2011. When Huddy rejected the sexual advances, she claimed O'Reilly attempted to use his significant influence within the news network to derail her career.



Huddy also accused longtime Fox executive and newly appointed co-president Jack Abernethy of pursuing a sexual relationship with her and retaliating professionally when he was rebuffed.

In a statement, Fox spokeswoman Irena Briganti said Huddy's letter "contains substantial falsehoods, which both men have vehemently denied."



The discovery of the settlement comes months after Ailes was ousted in July due to sexual harassment claims filed by about 20 women.



The reported settlement Huddy reached with 21st Century Fox prevents her from suing Fox News or going public with her allegations, unnamed sources who were briefed on the agreement told LawNewz and the New York Times.



Neither O'Reilly nor Abernethy reportedly contributed to the settlement or paid any money out of pocket. And shortly after Huddy received the settlement money in September, she abruptly left Fox News.

Huddy's family had close ties to Ailes. Her father worked closely with him during his time at Fox, and reportedly made him Huddy's godfather. Huddy continued to support Ailes during the lawsuits and, upon leaving the network, tweeted that she would "always appreciate what you've done for me."

