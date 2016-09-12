Five Children And Four Adults Killed In Tennessee House Fire

Another child is fighting for their life in the hospital.

The fire broke out around 1:30 am local time on Monday and firefighters were on the scene a short time later.

Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat told the AP that three children and four adults died at the scene and another two children died later at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. A third child remains at the hospital "fighting for [their] life."

"I went to the scene this morning and it was kind of a quiet calm amongst the firefighters," Sweat told NBC. "You could feel the heavy in their hearts and you could see the pain in their eyes. ... Nothing in our training can truly prepare us for this heartbreaking event."