A Ceiling Collapsed At A Steve Aoki Concert In Norway, Injuring Fans

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, according to police.

By Ema O'Connor

Ema O'Connor

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 21, 2016, at 2:43 p.m. ET

A celing collapsed during a concert by American DJ Steve Aoki in Oslo, Norway, on Sunday, injuring 15 people.

Steve Aoki in Los Angeles in June.
Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Steve Aoki in Los Angeles in June.

All 15 are receiving medical attention, but no one appears to be seriously hurt, Oslo police said in a press conference.

On the police Twitter account, officers said that a 1.5- to 2-centimeter-thick layer of debris fell from the ceiling while Aoki was performing at the Sentrum Scene music venue, causing more panic than actual injuries.

VG reader photo from Oslo #SentrumScene venue after parts of ceiling came down during concert.
Nordic News @Nordic_News

VG reader photo from Oslo #SentrumScene venue after parts of ceiling came down during concert.

Around 1,800 students were present at the electro-house DJ's performance when the ceiling collapsed.

Instagram
"When the #SteveAoki 🎉🎊 #concerts ends because the #ceiling is falling down," one fan wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Instagram: @anna

The area was evacuated for fire officials to inspect.

Det er et 1,5 til 2 cm tykt lag med murpuss som har falt ned fra et område i taket på rundt 1 kvadratmeter.
Brann&amp;redningsetaten @Oslo110sentral

Det er et 1,5 til 2 cm tykt lag med murpuss som har falt ned fra et område i taket på rundt 1 kvadratmeter.

On Twitter, Aoki also paid tribute to those injured.

I am saddened and shocked that a piece of the roof collapsed in an accident at the venue in Oslo tonight.
Steve Aoki @steveaoki

I am saddened and shocked that a piece of the roof collapsed in an accident at the venue in Oslo tonight.

My thoughts are with those injured, and I wish them a speedy recovery.
Steve Aoki @steveaoki

My thoughts are with those injured, and I wish them a speedy recovery.

Aoki made headlines earlier this week when he publicly apologized for breaking a fan's neck while trying to crowd surf from a 20-foot drop during one of his shows in 2013.

The former fan, Brittany Hickman, sued Aoki after he refused to pay her medical bills or refund her for the two months she had to take off of work to recover from her injury.

