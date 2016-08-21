A Ceiling Collapsed At A Steve Aoki Concert In Norway, Injuring Fans

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, according to police.

A celing collapsed during a concert by American DJ Steve Aoki in Oslo, Norway, on Sunday, injuring 15 people.

All 15 are receiving medical attention, but no one appears to be seriously hurt, Oslo police said in a press conference.

On the police Twitter account, officers said that a 1.5- to 2-centimeter-thick layer of debris fell from the ceiling while Aoki was performing at the Sentrum Scene music venue, causing more panic than actual injuries.