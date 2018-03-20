Anti-Abortion Students Are Going All-In To Save This Democrat’s Seat

Susan B. Anthony List, the anti-abortion group beloved by Mike Pence, sent dozens of college students to help Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski keep his seat in Tuesday’s Illinois primary that’s united most national Democrats against him. Even the students were surprised: “I realized pro-life and a Democrat don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”

When Mary Killeen McCans, 18, asked the man whose door she knocked on Sunday afternoon whether he would be voting in Tuesday’s Illinois 3rd District Democratic primary he said no. He was a Republican.



“Do you oppose taxpayer funding for abortion?” McCans asked the man.

“I oppose abortion,” he responded.

McCans lit up. That’s why she was in the southwest suburbs of Chicago canvassing door-to-door with the Susan B. Anthony List, an influential anti-abortion group: to convince voters like him to go vote — for a Democrat, Rep. Dan Lipinski.

“Actually, Lipinski’s the only Democrat I would ever vote for,” the man at the door told McCans, interrupting her spiel about Lipinski’s abortion record. She thanked him and marked him as a “yes” on her spreadsheet.

A number of the people SBA’s canvassers talked to at their doors felt the same way.

Throughout the campaign, Lipinski’s opponent, Marie Newman, and her team, have used his conservative views on social issues like abortion, as well as immigration and LGBT rights, to try to oust one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress from office. So when SBA List — a group that nearly exclusively endorses Republicans and has had Vice President Mike Pence speak at their events — announced a massive last-minute push on Lipinski’s behalf in a Democratic primary last week, it was unclear whether the effort would help him or just reaffirm his opponent’s narrative.

Tuesday's vote is an open primary, meaning you don’t have to be a Democrat to vote in it, though bringing out non-Democrats to a Democratic contest could be a tall order. Nevertheless, SBA List targeted socially conservative voters in the district, some of whom were Republicans. Arthur Jones, the Republican running unopposed, is an open Holocaust denier who told the New York Times in February that he doesn’t believe in racial equality. So if enough Republicans feel motivated to vote in the Democratic contest instead, that could potentially give Lipinski the push over the edge that he needs to keep his seat.

Lipinski’s district has voted blue in presidential elections since 1988 and went to Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primaries. Newman, who is pro-abortion rights, has the fundraising and mobilizing support of major progressive groups like EMILY’s List, MoveOn, Planned Parenthood, and NARAL Pro-Choice America, and a slew of elected lawmakers.

It’s a rare display of unity during 2018’s somewhat acrimonious primaries — all against an incumbent Democrat. Newman’s latest campaign slogan is, in fact, “Vote for the real Democrat.”