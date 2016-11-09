Here Is How Abortion Rights Organizations Are Reacting To Trump's Presidency

Abortion rights organizations across the country grappled Wednesday with how they plan to deal with President-elect Donald Trump, who ran on an anti-abortion platform.

Trump has had a confusing relationship with abortion. Though he was pro–abortion rights for many years, he ran from the beginning of his campaign on an anti-abortion platform.

It wasn't until he announced his choice of Mike Pence, who is strongly anti-abortion, as vice president that he detailed a specific policy.

In a September letter written with Susan B. Anthony List, a well-known anti-abortion organization, Trump announced a "Pro-Life Coalition" in which he vowed to nominate anti-abortion justices to the Supreme Court, to make the Hyde Amendment — which prevents government-funded health care from covering abortion — "permanent law," ending late-term abortions, and to defund Planned Parenthood.

Trump has also repeatedly said that he will appoint justices who will overturn Roe v. Wade, which would make abortion illegal across the US.