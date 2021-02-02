Kylie Jenner Flaunted A Lavish Birthday Party For Stormi On Instagram Despite Ignoring Multiple COVID-19 Restrictions To Celebrate

Kylie Jenner is under fire once again for breaking numerous official COVID-19 restrictions to throw a third birthday party for her daughter, Stormi, before flaunting the celebrations on Instagram.

"Stormiworld 3 is canceled for obvious reasons, but I still went all out for Stormi at my house and we're doing a cousin party for her and all her cousins and my family which will be amazing," Kylie said.

Stormi has nine cousins and eight aunts and uncles on the Kardashian/Jenner side alone, and judging by Instagram posts from the party, friends — including Caitlyn Jenner's BFF Sophia Hutchins — and members of Travis Scott's family were also in attendance. This means that the bash definitely involved multiple people from more than three different households.

However, all the attendees at Stormi's party sang "Happy Birthday" without masks.

Of course, there was also the usual lavish display of a bouncy house with Stormi's face on it...

However, a recent study by Quidel found that rapid tests "detected only about 32 per cent of positive cases". The Kardashians have also been accused of exploiting their privilege to access the tests which cost upwards of $150 each.

Wild that kylie feels the need to tell us StormiWorld 3 is canceled when... it shouldn’t have even been planned in the first place??

And many people took to social media to express frustration that Kylie — who's only just returned from a vacation in Turks and Caicos — had even held the party in the first place.

is Kylie actually doing a stormiworld for her child’s 3rd birthday? someone is dying from covid every 10 min in LA

its corona virus’s one year anniversary soon and kylie jenner still doesnt know what this virus can do and how it can actually harm people

Dear Kylie Jenner , ik you cancelled Stormi World but u still held a big ass party for Stormi. Even it was a party for her its still a party in a pandemic and i didnt see any masks. Even if youre a millionare you can still catch the virus and give it to other people.

I ask why do ppl feel the need to follow @KylieJenner after she keeps breaking Covid protocols! She doesn’t give a damn abt you! Why care about her or her siblings?!! Drop them all !!

The family were criticized at the start of the pandemic for throwing parties and mixing with other households. Then, in October, Kim received huge backlash after revealing she'd hired a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday and enjoy a "brief moment of normality" with family and friends.

Days later, Kendall drew criticism after throwing her 25th birthday with over 100 people in attendance and an apparent social media ban in place in a bid to keep the whole bash a secret.

And the family were also criticized for violating guidelines to celebrate Thanksgiving together, before vacationing in Tahoe, Mexico, and Turks and Caicos.