Kylie Jenner Flaunted A Lavish Birthday Party For Stormi On Instagram Despite Ignoring Multiple COVID-19 Restrictions To Celebrate

"Is Kylie actually doing Stormiworld for her child's 3rd birthday? Someone is dying from COVID every 10 mins in LA."

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 2, 2021, at 8:01 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is under fire once again for breaking numerous official COVID-19 restrictions to throw a third birthday party for her daughter, Stormi, before flaunting the celebrations on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kylie revealed that the original plan for the annual "Stormiworld" extravaganza had been "canceled," but that she was still going ahead with a "cousin party" involving "all of her family".

Instagram: @kyliejenner

"Stormiworld 3 is canceled for obvious reasons, but I still went all out for Stormi at my house and we're doing a cousin party for her and all her cousins and my family which will be amazing," Kylie said.

However, in throwing a party in any form, Kylie appeared to violate numerous parts of the official Stay at Home order issued by the Mayor of LA in January, as COVID-19 cases surged and the state was placed in the "extreme risk" category.

corona-virus.la

The Stay at Home order states that people in LA must "minimize contact with others as much as possible," with private gatherings involving more than three different households strictly prohibited.

Instagram: @kyliejenner

Stormi has nine cousins and eight aunts and uncles on the Kardashian/Jenner side alone, and judging by Instagram posts from the party, friends — including Caitlyn Jenner's BFF Sophia Hutchins — and members of Travis Scott's family were also in attendance. This means that the bash definitely involved multiple people from more than three different households.

The order also states that any private gatherings that are held should take place outside. However, judging by several photos shared on social media, parts of Stormi's party were held inside.

Instagram: @kyliejenner

All attendees are also required to follow social distancing protocols which didn't appear to happen here.

Instagram: @kyliejenner

And, finally, "singing, chanting and shouting are strongly discouraged," since all three activities increase the spread of respiratory droplets. The order states that if attendees do sing, they should "wear a face covering at all times."

However, all the attendees at Stormi's party sang "Happy Birthday" without masks.

Of course, there was also the usual lavish display of a bouncy house with Stormi's face on it...

Instagram: @kyliejenner

A candy shop...

Instagram: @kyliejenner

A Cane's truck...

Instagram: @kyliejenner

And official merchandise.

Instagram: @kyliejenner

In the past, the Kardashian/Jenners have defended the numerous gatherings and vacations they've enjoyed during the pandemic by saying they were held safely after attendees underwent rapid COVID testing.

However, a recent study by Quidel found that rapid tests "detected only about 32 per cent of positive cases". The Kardashians have also been accused of exploiting their privilege to access the tests which cost upwards of $150 each.

And many people took to social media to express frustration that Kylie — who's only just returned from a vacation in Turks and Caicos — had even held the party in the first place.

Wild that kylie feels the need to tell us StormiWorld 3 is canceled when... it shouldn’t have even been planned in the first place??
Robyn @robynalissa

Wild that kylie feels the need to tell us StormiWorld 3 is canceled when... it shouldn’t have even been planned in the first place??

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Is Kylie actually doing Stormiworld for her child's 3rd birthday?" one person asked in disbelief. "Someone is dying from COVID every 10 mins in LA."

is Kylie actually doing a stormiworld for her child’s 3rd birthday? someone is dying from covid every 10 min in LA
izzy g @izzy_mcguire

is Kylie actually doing a stormiworld for her child’s 3rd birthday? someone is dying from covid every 10 min in LA

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @izzy_mcguire

"It's coronavirus' one year anniversary soon and Kylie still doesn't know what this virus can do and how it can actually harm people," said another.

its corona virus’s one year anniversary soon and kylie jenner still doesnt know what this virus can do and how it can actually harm people
♡ iliana ♡ @crybabbyhoe

its corona virus’s one year anniversary soon and kylie jenner still doesnt know what this virus can do and how it can actually harm people

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I know you canceled Stormiworld but you still held a big ass party," someone else wrote. "Even if it was a party for her, it's still a party in a pandemic and I didn't see any masks. Even if you're a millionaire, you can still catch the virus and give it to people."

Dear Kylie Jenner , ik you cancelled Stormi World but u still held a big ass party for Stormi. Even it was a party for her its still a party in a pandemic and i didnt see any masks. Even if youre a millionare you can still catch the virus and give it to other people.
noemi!♡ HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARRY! @rainonari

Dear Kylie Jenner , ik you cancelled Stormi World but u still held a big ass party for Stormi. Even it was a party for her its still a party in a pandemic and i didnt see any masks. Even if youre a millionare you can still catch the virus and give it to other people.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I ask why do people feel the need to follow Kylie Jenner after she keeps breaking COVID protocols!" another frustrated person said. "She doesn't give a damn about you! Why care about her or her siblings?!!"

I ask why do ppl feel the need to follow @KylieJenner after she keeps breaking Covid protocols! She doesn’t give a damn abt you! Why care about her or her siblings?!! Drop them all !!
Eat it or Delete it @eatitordeleteit

I ask why do ppl feel the need to follow @KylieJenner after she keeps breaking Covid protocols! She doesn’t give a damn abt you! Why care about her or her siblings?!! Drop them all !!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @eatitordeleteit

"Read the room girl," another fan said simply.

not kylie jenner crying cos stormi world 3 is cancelled ... read the room girl
💋 @lipglosszz

not kylie jenner crying cos stormi world 3 is cancelled ... read the room girl

Reply Retweet Favorite

This isn't the first time the Kardashian/Jenners have been called out for flouting official COVID-19 restrictions during a pandemic which has so far killed over 400,000 Americans.

The family were criticized at the start of the pandemic for throwing parties and mixing with other households. Then, in October, Kim received huge backlash after revealing she'd hired a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday and enjoy a "brief moment of normality" with family and friends.

Days later, Kendall drew criticism after throwing her 25th birthday with over 100 people in attendance and an apparent social media ban in place in a bid to keep the whole bash a secret.

And the family were also criticized for violating guidelines to celebrate Thanksgiving together, before vacationing in Tahoe, Mexico, and Turks and Caicos.

