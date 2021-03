"This divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot," a source told the outlet. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she's just had enough of it."

Speculation over their relationship had been rife for months after Page Six published a report revealing Kim had become disillusioned with their marriage, and a divorce announcement was "imminent."

However, for those heavily invested in Kimye, the signs of marital troubles have been clear for a while.

Back in 2019, Kim revealed she and Kanye were locking horns over parenting their four kids after he adopted a stricter approach since becoming a Christian.

"He's my husband, so I obviously want to honor what he's feeling," she said during an episode of The Talk , "But he's been going through this life change, and it's mostly about the kids."

"The kids are getting older. He's very cautious about what we have in the house — we got rid of the TVs in the kids' rooms and removed makeup from North's room," she went on. "He's been very ... had this epiphany of ... being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that's in our household and what they see."

"I'm always gonna be me, and so we had discussions and fights," she added. "He's gonna do things that I don't agree with, but there's also that fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with."