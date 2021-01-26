Dax Shepard Revealed The Reason He Spoke Publicly About His Relapse Despite Being "Fearful" Of Losing Sponsorship Deals

Back in September, Dax candidly revealed that after being sober since 2004, he had relapsed following an ATV accident that led to him taking opioids.

"After I ride sometimes on the track, I feel I'm entitled to take two Vicodin at the end of the day because I am in pain," he said during an episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert.

"For the last eight weeks ... I'm on them all day," he went on. "I'm allowed to be on them at some dosage because I have a prescription, and then I'm also augmenting that. And then all the prescriptions run out, and I'm now just taking 30 mil Oxys that I've bought whenever I decide I can do [it]."