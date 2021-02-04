 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About Still "Feeling Baby Kicks In Her Belly" On The Same Week Her Son Would Have Been Born

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About Still "Feeling Baby Kicks In Her Belly" On The Same Week Her Son Would Have Been Born

"My little Jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off."

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 4, 2021, at 6:54 a.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her third baby, Jack, would have been born this week as she opened up about her grief on Twitter.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Chrissy and her husband John Legend lost Jack at the end of September after weeks of pregnancy complications and excessive bleeding that led to her being hospitalized.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Chrissy wrote on Instagram alongside a series of devastating photos of herself with John and their son in hospital.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions," she went on. "It just wasn't enough."

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," she continued. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack — I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications. That we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Since then, Chrissy has been open about struggling to come to terms with her loss, revealing in November that she was in a "grief depression hole."

I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!
chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen

I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm not tweeting much because I'm honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole," she wrote on Twitter. "I am in a very dark bubble and incapable of expressing what is happening and doing the best I can. I feel broken."

She went on to announce in December that the complications she experienced during all three of her pregnancies meant she would "never be pregnant again."

"I love being pregnant, so so much," she wrote on Instagram. "And I'm sad I never will be again."

And Chrissy has now revealed that she's undergoing surgery for endometriosis — a painful medical condition where the uterine lining grows outside the uterus.

And in tweets announcing the surgery, Chrissy revealed that not only was Jack's due date this week, but the symptoms of her condition remind her of him.

"My little Jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," she wrote on Twitter.

instagram.com

"I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom," she added. "I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh."

my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh.
chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen

my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Chrissy went on to share a video of the stomach spasms she's been experiencing and said she pretends it's Jack "saying hi."

instagram.com

"Look at this," she wrote. "I'll pretend it's him saying hi. It never stops."

look at this 😩 I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi - it never stops.
chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen

look at this 😩 I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi - it never stops.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Chrissy's tweets come just weeks after she opened up about still having a bump, and the sadness she feels each time she looks at it.

"Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," she wrote in the caption of this photo on Instagram. "And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating."

"But I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways," she added. "I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT