Tiger Woods Has Been Injured In A Car Crash And Was Pulled From The Wreck Using The Jaws Of Life
The athlete suffered multiple leg injuries and is receiving surgical treatment, his agent said Tuesday.
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has been injured in a car accident, Los Angeles police said Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a single-vehicle rollover collision at 7:12 a.m. PT and extricated Woods from the vehicle — which "sustained major damage" — using the jaws of life.
Woods was in "serious" condition and transported to a local hospital via helicopter for treatment, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a separate statement.
Woods' agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest that the golfer has "multiple leg injuries" and is undergoing surgery.
Authorities said that the car rolled off the road near the upscale Los Angeles suburban communities Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Aerial images from the scene show extensive damage to the vehicle.
