Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has been injured in a car accident, Los Angeles police said Tuesday.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a single-vehicle rollover collision at 7:12 a.m. PT and extricated Woods from the vehicle — which "sustained major damage" — using the jaws of life.

Woods was in "serious" condition and transported to a local hospital via helicopter for treatment, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a separate statement.