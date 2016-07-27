Here's How The Internet Reacted To The Second Day Of The DNC

BuzzFeed News

SMDH, did you hear that they're remaking "President Clinton" with an all-female cast?

By Ellie Hall

Posted on July 27, 2016, at 1:56 a.m. ET

This is not the BuzzFeed News write-up of the convention as it happened. That's in the link up there.

PREVIOUSLY ON THE CONVENTIONS: It became obvious that Hillary Clinton was going to be the Democratic Party nominee for president.

This girl wanted to be an astronaut; NASA told her they didn't accept girls. Tonight we nominate her for President.
Marv @Marv_Vien

This girl wanted to be an astronaut; NASA told her they didn't accept girls. Tonight we nominate her for President.

And, let's be honest, there were some definite questions to be raised about the whole thing.

Two days in and not a single story about how one of the DNC delegates is a sentient bottle of iced tea?! #DNCinPHL
Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

Two days in and not a single story about how one of the DNC delegates is a sentient bottle of iced tea?! #DNCinPHL

There were also some pretty cool moments.

In the year of her birth, women were still fighting for the right to vote. If you think I'm not crying you're wrong.
Laura Benanti @LauraBenanti

In the year of her birth, women were still fighting for the right to vote. If you think I'm not crying you're wrong.

And some pretty damn emotional moments.

Bernie Sanders Teared Up As His Brother Nominated Him For President https://t.co/lYlWh9AIKo
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Bernie Sanders Teared Up As His Brother Nominated Him For President https://t.co/lYlWh9AIKo

But, in the end, Bernie Sanders said that Hillary Clinton should be the nominee.

Bernie Sanders takes the mic: "I move that Hillary Clinton be selected as the nominee of the Democratic Party." https://t.co/4AHrFQ2m5m
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Bernie Sanders takes the mic: "I move that Hillary Clinton be selected as the nominee of the Democratic Party." https://t.co/4AHrFQ2m5m

Can't believe they're remaking President Clinton with women.
Matt Kirshen @mattkirshen

Can't believe they're remaking President Clinton with women.

And a bunch of Sanders supporters walked out and took to the streets in protest for the rest of the night.

Spokesperson for pro-Sanders group compares their protest to March on Washington. https://t.co/LgovgTmP2l
Lisa Tozzi @lisatozzi

Spokesperson for pro-Sanders group compares their protest to March on Washington. https://t.co/LgovgTmP2l

As one does.

I hear you, Sanders supporters who plan to vote Trump. One time I asked for Coke but they only had Pepsi, so I set fire to my head.
Damien Owens @OwensDamien

I hear you, Sanders supporters who plan to vote Trump. One time I asked for Coke but they only had Pepsi, so I set fire to my head.

Anyways, back on the convention stage, things were HAPPENING.

Now that's how you exit a stage #DemsInPhilly
Mashable GIF @mashablegif

Now that's how you exit a stage #DemsInPhilly

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

.@ElizabethBanks spoofs Donald Trump's entrance while taking the stage at #DemsInPhilly
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

.@ElizabethBanks spoofs Donald Trump's entrance while taking the stage at #DemsInPhilly

Elizabeth Banks, of Hunger Games fame, was the MC for the evening.

Hillary is controlled by Banks
joe mande @JoeMande

Hillary is controlled by Banks

Not that she was the only celebrity on tap for the DNC that night.

The president is on TV!
Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

The president is on TV!

But the most emotional parts of night two of the DNC had nothing to do with "star power" and were provided by the mothers of children who died due to shootings/police violence.

#DemsInPhilly crowd cries after “Mothers of the Movement” talk about losing children to shootings or police violence
Brianna Sacks @bri_sacks

#DemsInPhilly crowd cries after “Mothers of the Movement” talk about losing children to shootings or police violence

That is, if you got to see them speak. 👀

Who wants to guess which network did not show the Mothers of the Movement talking during the #DNCinPHL
Andrew Lawrence @ndrew_lawrence

Who wants to guess which network did not show the Mothers of the Movement talking during the #DNCinPHL

And survived this blast from the past.

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean ends speech at #DemsInPhilly with "Dean scream" https://t.co/E0swQKwcwq
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean ends speech at #DemsInPhilly with "Dean scream" https://t.co/E0swQKwcwq

Anyways, the keynote speaker for Tuesday night was Bill Clinton — and people were PUMPED.

First Gentleman swag on display during Bill Clinton's speech #DemsInPhilly
Sabrina Siddiqui @SabrinaSiddiqui

First Gentleman swag on display during Bill Clinton's speech #DemsInPhilly

Mostly.

aide: Wow, Trump's convention speech was even longer than Bill's HRC: god don't tell him, he can't kn- WJC: TOO LATE I'MMA SPEAK FOREVER
Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

aide: Wow, Trump's convention speech was even longer than Bill's HRC: god don't tell him, he can't kn- WJC: TOO LATE I'MMA SPEAK FOREVER

Kind of.

BUCKLE UP Y'ALL #DemsInPhilly
Ellie Hall @ellievhall

BUCKLE UP Y'ALL #DemsInPhilly

(Bill Clinton is notorious for extremely long speeches.)

Word just went out that there's no advance text on @billclinton speech. Because there's a good chance he is still writing it.
Karen Tumulty @ktumulty

Word just went out that there's no advance text on @billclinton speech. Because there's a good chance he is still writing it.

However, once POTUS #42 took the stage, everyone perked right up.

The Big Dog is in the House. #DemsInPhilly
Paul Begala @PaulBegala

The Big Dog is in the House. #DemsInPhilly

Seriously. This whole speech was Bill Clinton's more than semi-political love letter to his wife of 40 years.

Bill Clinton, in his own telling
Irin Carmon @irin

Bill Clinton, in his own telling

Not that he didn't gloss over some crucial parts of his presidency and marriage.

Bill is skipping some things that happened between 1995-1998.
andrew kaczynski @BuzzFeedAndrew

Bill is skipping some things that happened between 1995-1998.

The remarks were delivered in typical Bill Clinton style.

Bill Clinton gently grabs the forearm of 20,000 delegates as they attempt to get up. "Hold on a second, I promise this is goin' somewhere."
Mark Lisanti @marklisanti

Bill Clinton gently grabs the forearm of 20,000 delegates as they attempt to get up. "Hold on a second, I promise this is goin' somewhere."

But also, it's the first time dude has given this sort of family speech for a WOMAN running for the highest office in the land.

"her water broke": words said about a presidential nominee never until now. #DemsInPhilly
Garance Franke-Ruta @thegarance

"her water broke": words said about a presidential nominee never until now. #DemsInPhilly

If you hear a young couple yelling "Bernie!" during this speech they probably look something like...
Morgan Murphy @morgan_murphy

If you hear a young couple yelling "Bernie!" during this speech they probably look something like...

💅

"Is he still talking about the same wife?" - Donald Trump
susie rotten @susiemcdonnell

"Is he still talking about the same wife?" - Donald Trump

Also, who knew Bill Clinton was a fan of Police Academy?

Bill Clinton: 1st US president to have watched all 6 Police Academy movies back-to-back.
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

Bill Clinton: 1st US president to have watched all 6 Police Academy movies back-to-back.

The night was concluded with a very exuberant Meryl Streep.

Meryl Streep after @BillClinton's speech. #DNCinPHL
Azi @Azi

Meryl Streep after @BillClinton's speech. #DNCinPHL

And then Hillary Clinton literally broke a glass ceiling because of course she did.

.@HillaryClinton made quite the entrance at the #DemsInPhilly
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

.@HillaryClinton made quite the entrance at the #DemsInPhilly

I mean.

"If there any little girls out there ... I may become first woman president but one of you is next" -Hillary
Mary Georgantopoulos @marygeorgant

"If there any little girls out there ... I may become first woman president but one of you is next" -Hillary

Look at this.

"How did Hillary know we were watching?" #DemsInPhilly
Kate Spencer @katespencer

"How did Hillary know we were watching?" #DemsInPhilly

But at the end of the day, being bad at using a gavel seems to be the most bipartisan thing in America.

Fudge forgot the gavel. AGAIN! #DemsInPhilly
Mashable GIF @mashablegif

Fudge forgot the gavel. AGAIN! #DemsInPhilly

Here's what's coming for you tomorrow.

NEXT. #DemsInPhilly
Oliver Willis @owillis

NEXT. #DemsInPhilly

See you then!

Well, this about sums 2016 up.
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

Well, this about sums 2016 up.

