Here's How The Internet Reacted To The Second Day Of The DNC
SMDH, did you hear that they're remaking "President Clinton" with an all-female cast?
PREVIOUSLY ON THE CONVENTIONS: It became obvious that Hillary Clinton was going to be the Democratic Party nominee for president.
And, let's be honest, there were some definite questions to be raised about the whole thing.
There were also some pretty cool moments.
And some pretty damn emotional moments.
But, in the end, Bernie Sanders said that Hillary Clinton should be the nominee.
And a bunch of Sanders supporters walked out and took to the streets in protest for the rest of the night.
As one does.
Anyways, back on the convention stage, things were HAPPENING.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Elizabeth Banks, of Hunger Games fame, was the MC for the evening.
Not that she was the only celebrity on tap for the DNC that night.
But the most emotional parts of night two of the DNC had nothing to do with "star power" and were provided by the mothers of children who died due to shootings/police violence.
That is, if you got to see them speak. 👀
And survived this blast from the past.
Anyways, the keynote speaker for Tuesday night was Bill Clinton — and people were PUMPED.
Mostly.
Kind of.
(Bill Clinton is notorious for extremely long speeches.)
However, once POTUS #42 took the stage, everyone perked right up.
Seriously. This whole speech was Bill Clinton's more than semi-political love letter to his wife of 40 years.
Not that he didn't gloss over some crucial parts of his presidency and marriage.
The remarks were delivered in typical Bill Clinton style.
But also, it's the first time dude has given this sort of family speech for a WOMAN running for the highest office in the land.
💅
Also, who knew Bill Clinton was a fan of Police Academy?
The night was concluded with a very exuberant Meryl Streep.
And then Hillary Clinton literally broke a glass ceiling because of course she did.
I mean.
Look at this.
But at the end of the day, being bad at using a gavel seems to be the most bipartisan thing in America.
Here's what's coming for you tomorrow.
See you then!
-
