So, Uh, The President Of Israel Is Playing Pokémon Go?

Apparently you can catch yourself a Meowth inside the presidential residence in Jerusalem.

By Ellie Hall

Posted on July 13, 2016, at 4:51 p.m. ET

In case you haven't heard, there's a new game called Pokémon Go and it's pretty popular.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

On Wednesday, the official Facebook account of Reuven Rivlin, President of Israel, posted a picture of a Meowth in the presidential residence in Jerusalem.

Facebook: Reuven Rivlin / Via Facebook: ReuvenRivlin

Rivlin — or whoever on his staff was savvy enough to know that the picture would go viral — shared the image with the caption, "Somebody call security."

Facebook: Reuven Rivlin / Via Facebook: ReuvenRivlin

If the room looks familiar, it's because it's the official room where the Israeli presidents meet with world leaders and take official photos.

Gali Tibbon / AFP / Getty Images

Here's President Rivlin meeting with U.S. Senator John McCain in January 2015. As you can see, it was Pokémon-free at the time.

Not everyone is impressed though, as the top commenter on the post made clear.

Facebook: Reuven Rivlin / Via Facebook: ReuvenRivlin

It's unclear if something better than a CP 10 Meowth would have drawn more praise.

In any case, memo to world leaders: if you're somehow still looking for Meowth, make sure to head to Israel. The residence seems to be crawling with them.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images
