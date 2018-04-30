Sasha Obama Hung Out Backstage With Cardi B And Offset At A DC Music Festival
The former first daughter is way cooler than your average 16-year-old.
Former first daughter Sasha Obama hung out with with rappers Cardi B and Offset in Washington, DC, over the weekend, per photos posted to Twitter by fan accounts.
The pictures, which appear to have been taken Saturday night at the Broccoli City Festival, show Sasha and the two festival headliners chilling backstage.
BuzzFeed News has asked former President Obama's press office for comment.
The photos look like they were taken in the same place as this picture that Cardi B posted to her official Instagram Saturday night (and her outfit is the same).
The pregnant rapper, whose Broccoli City Festival performance was her last before the birth of her first child, retweeted the images on Sunday night.
The festival's official Twitter account also shared the pictures.
When the photos first emerged on Twitter Sunday afternoon, many accounts credited 22-year-old photographer Flo Ngala as the source and linked to a now-deleted Instagram post.
Ngala confirmed to BuzzFeed News that she took the instantly iconic image.
Per her website, Ngala is currently working as a "personal photographer for the likes of Cardi B and Gucci Mane on behalf of Atlantic Records."
Even though her dad's no longer president, Sasha Obama is still clearly a VIP.
