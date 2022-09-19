Here Are All The Members Of The Royal Family In The Queen's Funeral Procession

Members of Queen Elizabeth's family followed her coffin through the streets of London and up the aisle at Westminster Abbey in a solemn procession at her funeral on Monday.
The procession included members of the Mountbatten-Windsor family, who only make appearances at special royal family events.
Only a select group of individuals, including her children and three of her grandsons, marched behind her coffin from the Palace of Westminster — where her lying-in-state had been taking place since Wednesday — to Westminster Abbey.
Here are those members:
King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal
Charles and Anne are the Queen's two eldest children.
Peter Phillips, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar
Peter Phillips is the Queen's grandson (Anne's son); Andrew and Edward are her youngest sons.
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, William, Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Richard is the Queen's first cousin. William and Harry are the Queen's grandsons. Laurence is the Queen's son-in-law, Anne's husband.
David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon
Armstrong-Jones (back left in the morning suit) is the Queen's nephew, the son of her sister Princess Margaret.
When the Queen's coffin reached Westminster Abbey, other members of the royal family joined the procession.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales
Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) is William's wife. George and Charlotte are their children.
Camilla, Queen Consort
Camilla is the King's wife.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan is Harry's wife.
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and Prince Michael of Kent
Edward and Michael are the Queen's first cousins.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar
Sophie is Edward's wife.