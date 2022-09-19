Here Are All The Members Of The Royal Family In The Queen's Funeral Procession

The Queen's family members honored her in a procession through the streets and up the aisle of Westminster Abbey.

By
Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Jack Hill / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the royal family process behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at her state funeral.

Members of Queen Elizabeth's family followed her coffin through the streets of London and up the aisle at Westminster Abbey in a solemn procession at her funeral on Monday.

The procession included members of the Mountbatten-Windsor family, who only make appearances at special royal family events.

Only a select group of individuals, including her children and three of her grandsons, marched behind her coffin from the Palace of Westminster — where her lying-in-state had been taking place since Wednesday — to Westminster Abbey.

Here are those members:

King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal

Charles and Anne in military dress during the procession
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Charles and Anne are the Queen's two eldest children.

Peter Phillips, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar

Peter Phillips and Prince Andrew wear suits alongside Prince Edward in military dress during the procession
Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Peter Phillips is the Queen's grandson (Anne's son); Andrew and Edward are her youngest sons.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, William, Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Richard, Prince William, and Vice Admiral Tim Laurence in dress military and Prince Harry in a suit walk behind the Queen&#x27;s coffin at her state funeral
Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

Richard is the Queen's first cousin. William and Harry are the Queen's grandsons. Laurence is the Queen's son-in-law, Anne's husband.

David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon

Peter Byrne - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Armstrong-Jones (back left in the morning suit) is the Queen's nephew, the son of her sister Princess Margaret.

When the Queen's coffin reached Westminster Abbey, other members of the royal family joined the procession.

Ben Stansall / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, is carried inside Westminster Abbey in London ahead of the state funeral.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales

Geoff Pugh / Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) is William's wife. George and Charlotte are their children.

Camilla, Queen Consort

Queen Camilla in a black dress and hate sitting in a car as she leaves Westminster Abbey
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Camilla is the King's wife.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan wears a black dress and black hate as she arrives at Westminster Abbey in London
Geoff Pugh / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan is Harry's wife.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and Prince Michael of Kent

Edward and Michael arrive at Westminster Abbey in military dress ahead of the Queen&#x27;s funeral
Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Edward and Michael are the Queen's first cousins.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar

Sophie wears a black dress and hat as she arrives for the funeral
Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Sophie is Edward's wife.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

The royal family prepares to process down the aisle of Westminster Abbey.