Princess Beatrice Married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi In A Private Royal Wedding

Princess Beatrice of York married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private wedding ceremony in Windsor on Friday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Saturday.

The small service took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints on the grounds of the Royal Lodge and was attended by the couple’s closest friends and family, including the bride's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.



Beatrice, 31, and Mozzi, 36, were originally scheduled to marry in the Chapel Royal of St. James Palace on May 29, but like many other engaged couples around the world, they were forced to cancel their celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Alongside the statement, Buckingham Palace released an image of the bride and groom posing outside the church — while social distancing — with the Queen and Prince Philip.

For her wedding ceremony, Beatrice borrowed a dress from her grandmother — a vintage gown by Norman Hartnell, who designed the Queen's wedding dress in 1947. She also wore the same tiara that her grandmother wore on her wedding day, the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the BBC that the wedding “took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines” on social gatherings.

Earlier this month, the UK government eased their restrictions on wedding and civil partnership celebrations, recommending groups of a maximum of 30 people to gather for socially-distant ceremonies — but not receptions.