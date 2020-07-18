Princess Beatrice Married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi In A Private Royal Wedding
The bride wore a gown and tiara borrowed from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
Princess Beatrice of York married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private wedding ceremony in Windsor on Friday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Saturday.
The small service took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints on the grounds of the Royal Lodge and was attended by the couple’s closest friends and family, including the bride's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
Beatrice, 31, and Mozzi, 36, were originally scheduled to marry in the Chapel Royal of St. James Palace on May 29, but like many other engaged couples around the world, they were forced to cancel their celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alongside the statement, Buckingham Palace released an image of the bride and groom posing outside the church — while social distancing — with the Queen and Prince Philip.
For her wedding ceremony, Beatrice borrowed a dress from her grandmother — a vintage gown by Norman Hartnell, who designed the Queen's wedding dress in 1947. She also wore the same tiara that her grandmother wore on her wedding day, the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the BBC that the wedding “took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines” on social gatherings.
Earlier this month, the UK government eased their restrictions on wedding and civil partnership celebrations, recommending groups of a maximum of 30 people to gather for socially-distant ceremonies — but not receptions.
Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York (aka Sarah Ferguson or “Fergie”). She is 9th in line to the British throne and is the current vice president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software company.
Mozzi, who is known as “Edo” to his friends and family, is a millionaire real estate tycoon. Like his now-wife, Mozzi’s also descended from nobility — he’s an Italian count, a member of the now-deposed Italian royal family the House of Savoy.
The couple reportedly met at the wedding of Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie on Oct. 12, 2018 and began dating before the end of that year. Mozzi was previously engaged to American architect Dara Huang. The two have a 3 year-old son, Christopher, nicknamed “Wolfie.” He was reportedly Mozzi’s best man at his father’s wedding to his new royal stepmother.
Beatrice and Mozzi officially announced their engagement via Instagram on Sept. 26.
“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married,” they wrote. “We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”
Mozzi made a separate post on his personal account on the day of the announcement as well, writing, “You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever. 💍.”
