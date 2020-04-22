William And Kate Shared Adorable New Photos Of Prince Louis For His 2nd Birthday
The littlest prince is growing up!
On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton (aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) shared new photos of their son Prince Louis.
The little prince, who turns 2 on Thursday, is the youngest of the royal couple's three children. Prince George is 6, and Princess Charlotte is 4.
Kate took the adorable photos herself.
(The duchess has taken most of the official photographs of her children that have been released to the public.)
The snaps show little Louis hard at work on an art project.
WHAT A GOOD JOB.
A triumphant artist!
Just look at how much he's grown since last year.
Happy birthday, Prince Louis!
