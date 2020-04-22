 Skip To Content
William And Kate Shared Adorable New Photos Of Prince Louis For His 2nd Birthday

The littlest prince is growing up!

By Ellie Hall

Posted on April 22, 2020, at 6:09 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton (aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) shared new photos of their son Prince Louis.

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!🎨 We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April.
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

The little prince, who turns 2 on Thursday, is the youngest of the royal couple's three children. Prince George is 6, and Princess Charlotte is 4.

Kate took the adorable photos herself.

Handout / The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensing

(The duchess has taken most of the official photographs of her children that have been released to the public.)

The snaps show little Louis hard at work on an art project.

Handout / The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensing

WHAT A GOOD JOB.

Handout / The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensing

A triumphant artist!

Handout / The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensing

Just look at how much he's grown since last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow 🎈 The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

Happy birthday, Prince Louis!

Handout / The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensing

