Prince Harry Said The Royal Family Didn’t Think His Relationship With Meghan Markle Would Last Because She Was An Actor

Prince Harry revealed that members of the royal family didn’t think the relationship between him and his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle would last because she was an actor, with Meghan adding that her job was “the biggest problem” for Harry’s relatives.

The couple made the comments in Harry & Meghan, the Netflix docuseries about their relationship, the first three episodes of which dropped on the streaming platform Thursday. (The final three episodes will be released on Dec. 15.)

“I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves,” Harry said in the show’s second episode. “So I think they were — they were surprised. Maybe surprised that the ginger could land such a beautiful woman. And such an intelligent woman.

“But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning. ‘Oh, she’s an American actress, this won’t last,’” he added.

“The actress thing was the biggest problem, funny enough,” Meghan said. “There is a big idea of what that looks like from the UK standpoint. Hollywood and — it was just very easy for them to typecast that.”

Meghan also described her first meeting with her future brother and sister-in-law, William and Kate (now Prince and Princess of Wales, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,) and hinted that she was surprised by how formal they were.

“When Will and Kate came over and I met her for the first time — they came over for dinner — I was in ripped jeans and barefoot,” Meghan said, “I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. That there is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you [sigh and go] ‘Oh great, we can relax now.’ but that formality carries over on both sides and that was surprising to me.”