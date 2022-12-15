Prince Harry Said That The Palace Attached His Name To A Statement Denying Prince William Bullied Him And Meghan Out Of The Royal Family Without Asking His Permission

Prince Harry said that Kensington Palace press officials in January 2020 put his name on a statement denying that his brother Prince William “bullied” Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, out of the royal family without obtaining his permission first.

The Duke of Sussex made the explosive claim in the fifth episode of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, describing it as an example of the royal institution protecting his brother and prioritizing the then–Duke of Cambridge’s public image over that of him and his wife, the duchess formerly known as Meghan Markle.

The statement in question was issued on Jan. 13, 2020, in response to a story published that day in the Times claiming Harry and Meghan “regard themselves as having been pushed away from the royal family by the ‘bullying’ attitude of his brother the Duke of Cambridge.”