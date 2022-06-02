Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Were Spotted Watching The Jubilee Parade With Other Members Of Royal Family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen joking around with younger members of the royal family.
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations began on Thursday, the first day of a four-day holiday to honor her 70 years on the British throne.
Thursday's main event was Trooping the Colour, the annual military parade held in honor of the monarch's birthday. Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of London for the event, to the delight of the 96-year-old Queen, who couldn't keep from smiling when she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the parade.
And while the Queen watched from the Palace, other members of the royal family watched from down the road — including two people who have been absent from the Mountbatten-Windsor family fold for more than two years.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (aka Meghan Markle), were photographed watching the parade with other members of the royal family in the Major General's Office overlooking Horse Guards Parade.
Meghan was seen playfully shushing 3-year-old Lena Tindall, as young royals Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, and Lena's sister Mia Tindall watched and laughed.
In another image, Harry is also seen pulling a face as he reminds little Lena to be quiet.
Here's a refresher on the younger members of the royal family pictured (and see BuzzFeed News' Official Royal Succession Chart for even more information).
Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips are the daughters of Harry's cousin Peter Phillips (he's Princess Anne's son). They're 19th and 20th in line to the throne. Mia and Lena Tindall are the daughters of Harry's cousin Zara Tindall (she's Princess Anne's daughter). They're 22nd and 23rd in line to the throne.
Harry and Meghan weren't the only ones captured during an informal moment at the windows.
Princess Beatrice of York was seen looking over the heads of the Cambridge children (Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte) and Mia.
And in another shot, Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear to have seen something strange, as brother Prince Louis and mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton), look on.