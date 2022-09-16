Prince Harry Will Be Allowed To Wear His Army Uniform To Honor Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace has amended its decision about royal dress codes for Queen Elizabeth II's official funeral events and will allow British Army veteran Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to wear military dress while standing vigil at his grandmother's coffin alongside his cousins on Saturday.

On Friday, the Palace announced an event that was not originally on the official schedule: The Queen's eight grandchildren will stand vigil by her coffin at the lying-in-state in Westminster Hall for 15 minutes on Saturday evening. (News of the vigil and the change in dress code was first reported by the Mirror on Thursday.)



King Charles III personally requested that both Harry and William, Prince of Wales, wear military dress for the occasion, a Palace spokesperson said.

The brothers will be accompanied by their cousins Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn. Phillips and James will wear morning coats; the women will be in dark formal dress.