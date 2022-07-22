The Royal Family Released New Photos Of Prince George For His 9th Birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka Prince William and Kate Middleton) on Thursday released a new photo of their son Prince George to mark his ninth birthday.

The pictures, taken by his mother, show the future king on a beach during a family holiday earlier this month, Kensington Palace said.

Born George Alexander Louis of Cambridge, George is third in line to the throne behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father. He is the oldest of William and Kate's three children — big brother to Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4.

Last year's birthday image showed George sitting atop a Land Rover Defender, a type of vehicle beloved by his great-grandfather Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021.