BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Police Departments Are Loving The Debate

news

Police Departments Are Loving The Debate

"Being mad at a presidential candidate is NOT a reason to call 911."

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 26, 2016, at 8:37 p.m. ET

As you're probably aware, the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump takes place tonight.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images and Joe Raedle / Getty Images

And some police departments on Twitter are really into it.

We'll be live steaming tonight's presidential debate. Oh right, different RNC - no we won't.
RNC (Police) @RNC_PoliceNL

We'll be live steaming tonight's presidential debate. Oh right, different RNC - no we won't.

Reply Retweet Favorite

They're full of helpful advice to everyone who might be watching the debates.

REMINDER We realize politics can make emotions run high, but being mad at a presidential candidate in a debate is NOT a reason to call 911.
Lawrence Police @LawrenceKS_PD

REMINDER We realize politics can make emotions run high, but being mad at a presidential candidate in a debate is NOT a reason to call 911.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Additionally, drinking games where you drink every time someone says "yuge" leads to binge drinking, and we discourage that strongly
Lawrence Police @LawrenceKS_PD

Additionally, drinking games where you drink every time someone says "yuge" leads to binge drinking, and we discourage that strongly

Reply Retweet Favorite

These are important reminders!

If you are planning to consume alcohol or marijuana while watching #DebateNight please do not get behind the wheel.
Portland Police @PortlandPolice

If you are planning to consume alcohol or marijuana while watching #DebateNight please do not get behind the wheel.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Debate responsibly!

Don't let the loser of tonight's debate be your liver. Debate responsibly. #debatenight #debates #Debates2016
IowaStateU Police @ISUPD

Don't let the loser of tonight's debate be your liver. Debate responsibly. #debatenight #debates #Debates2016

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT