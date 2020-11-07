Barack Obama Just Congratulated Joe Biden And Kamala Harris On Winning The Election

Former president Barack Obama has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory on Saturday.

"In this election, under circumstances never experienced, America turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory," he said.

"I know he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part — to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God."

Biden was Obama's vice president for both terms of his presidency and the two became close friends.

The former president recently joined the campaign trail to help get Biden elected.