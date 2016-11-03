The "Hamilton" Mixtape Has A Release Date And Oh My God The Tracklist Is Incredible

WE ARE REALLY DAMN LUCKY TO BE ALIVE RIGHT NOW.

Hello hello hello! Been working on a mixtape for years. It's finished. You can pre-order it TOMORROW.… https://t.co/ozMayPrHRY

On Thursday, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda casually announced that the long-awaited HAMILTON MIXTAPE will drop soon and will be available for preorder starting on Friday, Nov. 4.

SUPER CASUAL, NO FURTHER DETAILS.

Every time I pick a favorite someone comes in & raises the bar. Like @Usher last week. Or @JillScottJS8 yesterday.… https://t.co/FhQBGX33DV

IT'S NOT LIKE YOU'VE BEEN DROPPING HINTS GETTING US EXCITED FOR THIS LITERALLY FOREVER.

AND OH MY GOD LOOK AT THIS TRACKLIST!

1. No John Trumbull (Intro) — The Roots

2. My Shot (feat. Busta Rhymes, Joell Ortiz, and Nate Ruess) [Rise Up Remix] — The Roots

3. Wrote My Way Out — Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Aloe Blacc

4. Wait for It — Usher

5. An Open Letter (feat. Shockwave) [Interlude] — Watsky

6. Satisfied (feat. Miguel and Queen Latifah) - Sia

7. Dear Theodosia (feat. Ben Folds) — Regina Spektor

8. Valley Forge (Demo) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

9. It's Quiet Uptown — Kelly Clarkson

10. That Would Be Enough — Alicia Keys

11. Immigrants (We Get rhe Job Done) — K'naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, Residente

12. You'll Be Back — Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

13. Helpless (feat. Ja Rule) — Ashanti

14. Take a Break (Interlude) — !llmind

15. Say Yes to This — Jill Scott

16. Congratulations — Dessa

17. Burn — Andra Day

18. Stay Alive (Interlude) — J.PERIOD and Stro Elliot

19. Slavery Battle (Demo) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

20. Washingtons by Your Side - Wiz Khalifa

21. History Has Its Eyes on You — John Legend

22. Who Tells Your Story (feat. Common and Ingrid Michaelson) — The Roots

23. Dear Theodosia (Reprise) — Chance The Rapper and Francis and The Lights