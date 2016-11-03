The "Hamilton" Mixtape Has A Release Date And Oh My God The Tracklist Is Incredible
WE ARE REALLY DAMN LUCKY TO BE ALIVE RIGHT NOW.
On Thursday, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda casually announced that the long-awaited HAMILTON MIXTAPE will drop soon and will be available for preorder starting on Friday, Nov. 4.
SUPER CASUAL, NO FURTHER DETAILS.
IT'S NOT LIKE YOU'VE BEEN DROPPING HINTS GETTING US EXCITED FOR THIS LITERALLY FOREVER.
HOWEVER, despite the fact that Miranda said preorder starts tomorrow, The Hamilton Mixtape IS currently available for preorder on Amazon.co.uk and YOU CAN SEE THE ALBUM'S TRACKLIST.
AND OH MY GOD LOOK AT THIS TRACKLIST!
1. No John Trumbull (Intro) — The Roots
2. My Shot (feat. Busta Rhymes, Joell Ortiz, and Nate Ruess) [Rise Up Remix] — The Roots
3. Wrote My Way Out — Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Aloe Blacc
4. Wait for It — Usher
5. An Open Letter (feat. Shockwave) [Interlude] — Watsky
6. Satisfied (feat. Miguel and Queen Latifah) - Sia
7. Dear Theodosia (feat. Ben Folds) — Regina Spektor
8. Valley Forge (Demo) — Lin-Manuel Miranda
9. It's Quiet Uptown — Kelly Clarkson
10. That Would Be Enough — Alicia Keys
11. Immigrants (We Get rhe Job Done) — K'naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, Residente
12. You'll Be Back — Jimmy Fallon and The Roots
13. Helpless (feat. Ja Rule) — Ashanti
14. Take a Break (Interlude) — !llmind
15. Say Yes to This — Jill Scott
16. Congratulations — Dessa
17. Burn — Andra Day
18. Stay Alive (Interlude) — J.PERIOD and Stro Elliot
19. Slavery Battle (Demo) — Lin-Manuel Miranda
20. Washingtons by Your Side - Wiz Khalifa
21. History Has Its Eyes on You — John Legend
22. Who Tells Your Story (feat. Common and Ingrid Michaelson) — The Roots
23. Dear Theodosia (Reprise) — Chance The Rapper and Francis and The Lights
The album apparently drops Dec. 2.
LOOK AROUND, LOOK AROUND AT HOW LUCKY WE ARE TO BE ALIVE RIGHT NOW!
