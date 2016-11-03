BuzzFeed News

The "Hamilton" Mixtape Has A Release Date And Oh My God The Tracklist Is Incredible

The "Hamilton" Mixtape Has A Release Date And Oh My God The Tracklist Is Incredible

WE ARE REALLY DAMN LUCKY TO BE ALIVE RIGHT NOW.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 3, 2016, at 11:05 a.m. ET

On Thursday, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda casually announced that the long-awaited HAMILTON MIXTAPE will drop soon and will be available for preorder starting on Friday, Nov. 4.

Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

SUPER CASUAL, NO FURTHER DETAILS.

Via let-it-g.tumblr.com

IT'S NOT LIKE YOU'VE BEEN DROPPING HINTS GETTING US EXCITED FOR THIS LITERALLY FOREVER.

Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

HOWEVER, despite the fact that Miranda said preorder starts tomorrow, The Hamilton Mixtape IS currently available for preorder on Amazon.co.uk and YOU CAN SEE THE ALBUM'S TRACKLIST.

Via amazon.co.uk
AND OH MY GOD LOOK AT THIS TRACKLIST!

1. No John Trumbull (Intro) — The Roots

2. My Shot (feat. Busta Rhymes, Joell Ortiz, and Nate Ruess) [Rise Up Remix] — The Roots

3. Wrote My Way Out — Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Aloe Blacc

4. Wait for It — Usher

5. An Open Letter (feat. Shockwave) [Interlude] — Watsky

6. Satisfied (feat. Miguel and Queen Latifah) - Sia

7. Dear Theodosia (feat. Ben Folds) — Regina Spektor

8. Valley Forge (Demo) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

9. It's Quiet Uptown — Kelly Clarkson

10. That Would Be Enough — Alicia Keys

11. Immigrants (We Get rhe Job Done) — K'naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, Residente

12. You'll Be Back — Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

13. Helpless (feat. Ja Rule) — Ashanti

14. Take a Break (Interlude) — !llmind

15. Say Yes to This — Jill Scott

16. Congratulations — Dessa

17. Burn — Andra Day

18. Stay Alive (Interlude) — J.PERIOD and Stro Elliot

19. Slavery Battle (Demo) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

20. Washingtons by Your Side - Wiz Khalifa

21. History Has Its Eyes on You — John Legend

22. Who Tells Your Story (feat. Common and Ingrid Michaelson) — The Roots

23. Dear Theodosia (Reprise) — Chance The Rapper and Francis and The Lights

The album apparently drops Dec. 2.

LOOK AROUND, LOOK AROUND AT HOW LUCKY WE ARE TO BE ALIVE RIGHT NOW!

