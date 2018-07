The "Hamilton" Mixtape Has A Release Date And Oh My God The Tracklist Is Incredible

WE ARE REALLY DAMN LUCKY TO BE ALIVE RIGHT NOW.

Hello hello hello! Been working on a mixtape for years. It's finished. You can pre-order it TOMORROW.… https://t.co/ozMayPrHRY

On Thursday, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda casually announced that the long-awaited HAMILTON MIXTAPE will drop soon and will be available for preorder starting on Friday, Nov. 4.

SUPER CASUAL, NO FURTHER DETAILS.

Every time I pick a favorite someone comes in & raises the bar. Like @Usher last week. Or @JillScottJS8 yesterday.… https://t.co/FhQBGX33DV

IT'S NOT LIKE YOU'VE BEEN DROPPING HINTS GETTING US EXCITED FOR THIS LITERALLY FOREVER.

HOWEVER, despite the fact that Miranda said preorder starts tomorrow,IS currently available for preorder on Amazon.co.uk and YOU CAN SEE THE ALBUM'S TRACKLIST.

AND OH MY GOD LOOK AT THIS TRACKLIST!

1. No John Trumbull (Intro) — The Roots

2. My Shot (feat. Busta Rhymes, Joell Ortiz, and Nate Ruess) [Rise Up Remix] — The Roots

3. Wrote My Way Out — Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Aloe Blacc

4. Wait for It — Usher

5. An Open Letter (feat. Shockwave) [Interlude] — Watsky

6. Satisfied (feat. Miguel and Queen Latifah) - Sia

7. Dear Theodosia (feat. Ben Folds) — Regina Spektor

8. Valley Forge (Demo) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

9. It's Quiet Uptown — Kelly Clarkson

10. That Would Be Enough — Alicia Keys

11. Immigrants (We Get rhe Job Done) — K'naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, Residente

12. You'll Be Back — Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

13. Helpless (feat. Ja Rule) — Ashanti

14. Take a Break (Interlude) — !llmind

15. Say Yes to This — Jill Scott

16. Congratulations — Dessa

17. Burn — Andra Day

18. Stay Alive (Interlude) — J.PERIOD and Stro Elliot

19. Slavery Battle (Demo) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

20. Washingtons by Your Side - Wiz Khalifa

21. History Has Its Eyes on You — John Legend

22. Who Tells Your Story (feat. Common and Ingrid Michaelson) — The Roots

23. Dear Theodosia (Reprise) — Chance The Rapper and Francis and The Lights