"Ring Fit Adventure," A Fitness Video Game, Is Selling Out Worldwide Because Of The Coronavirus

Ring Fit Adventure, a Nintendo exercise game, is selling out of stores worldwide as people look for ways to stay active indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.



In February, Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa told reporters that the production of the Switch console, as well as that of the specialized accessories needed to play the fitness game — and the shipping of the games to Japan — would be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.



Now, as Americans are being urged to "socially isolate" themselves to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, there's a shortage of the game in the United States.



In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Nintendo confirmed the game is sold out at most retail locations "in the Americas" and that they "are working to provide more units as soon as possible."



The game is unavailable for online purchase from major US retailers Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart. It's sold out at most brick-and-mortar stores within a 250-mile radius of major metropolitan areas. The average cost of Ring Fit Adventure from a third-party seller on Amazon is $120–$200 more than the game's list price of $79.99.



As supplies dwindle, this sort of scalping is happening across the globe. Resale prices have nearly doubled in Japan, China, and Hong Kong.