The Bodies Of Two Missing Children Were Found Buried In Their Father's Backyard

A father and three other people have been arrested after authorities in Georgia discovered the bodies of his two missing children buried in his yard.

The bodies were identified as 14-year-old Mary Crocker, last seen in October, and her elder brother Elwyn Crocker Jr., who was also 14 when he went missing in November 2016.

“I’ve been doing this 41 years, and a while ago, I almost broke down in tears,” Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie said at a news conference Friday. “It’s that bad. I cannot understand how you do children like this. It’s horrible.”

McDuffie confirmed that another child had been removed from the Guyton home after the discovery of the bodies. According to local media reports, the child, whose age is unknown, has disabilities.